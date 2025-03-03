Court postpones Hasto’s pretrial hearings following KPK request

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) arrives for an interrogation on Wednesday at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta. The antigraft body has named Hasto a suspect in a bribery and obstruction of justice case involving a former General Elections Commission (KPU) member in 2019. (Antara/Fauzan)

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) arrives for an interrogation on Wednesday at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta. The antigraft body has named Hasto a suspect in a bribery and obstruction of justice case involving a former General Elections Commission (KPU) member in 2019. (Antara/Fauzan)

T he South Jakarta District Court postponed on Monday hearings for two pretrial motions filed by Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto until next week following a request from the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), which is currently investigating Hasto for alleged bribery and obstruction of justice.

Hasto is challenging the KPK for naming him a suspect some two months ago without due process for allegedly helping fellow politician Harun Masiku bribe a then-General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner in 2019 for a vacant seat in the House of Representatives and helping Harun elude authorities since 2020.

Afrizal Hady, the sole judge presiding over the pretrial hearing in the bribery case, postponed the hearing until March 10, while the sole judge in the pretrial case on the obstruction of justice, Rio Barten Timbul Hasahatan, said the hearing would resume on March 14.

Both judges said that KPK had previously sent letters requesting that the court postpone the hearings for two weeks because the agency was still preparing its arguments. They, however, granted a shorter timeline.

“I can only grant a one-week postponement,” judge Afrizal said. He warned that the new date of March 10 should be the last call for KPK, saying that he would press ahead with the upcoming pretrial hearing even if the agency did not show up.

KPK representatives were absent from the hearings on Monday, as was Hasto, who is currently under KPK custody.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Read also: KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back