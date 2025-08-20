KPK plans to grill ex-minister Yaqut again in haj quota investigation

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to summon former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas for another round of questioning as a witness in an investigation into alleged misallocation of last year’s haj quota.
KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo announced the plan on Tuesday, saying Yaqut would be “questioned by investigators as soon as possible”.
Budi did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post when asked whether the KPK had decided on a specific date for the questioning.
The planned summons for Yaqut came just days after KPK investigators searched his house in East Jakarta last Friday and confiscated his mobile phone and other items deemed important to their investigation.
“Investigators certainly need to clarify the findings from the search,” Budi said.
It will be the second round of questioning for Yaqut after he showed up for the first round at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta on Aug. 7.
The KPK has not named any suspects or made any arrests since it opened in June the investigation into the alleged corruption in the distribution of 20,000 additional haj slots by the Religious Affairs Ministry last year, when Yaqut was minister under former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.