TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder
Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day
Moderate gains, rising challenges: Navigating the multi-finance industry in 2025
Batam MUI urges govt to make detailed SOP for treating Gazans on Galang Island
Pelita Air makes international debut with Jakarta–Singapore flight

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder
Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day
Moderate gains, rising challenges: Navigating the multi-finance industry in 2025
Batam MUI urges govt to make detailed SOP for treating Gazans on Galang Island
Pelita Air makes international debut with Jakarta–Singapore flight

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

KPK plans to grill ex-minister Yaqut again in haj quota investigation

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, August 20, 2025 Published on Aug. 20, 2025 Published on 2025-08-20T17:41:35+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas climbs the stairs in the South Jakarta headquarters of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Aug. 7 to attend his questioning. Former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas climbs the stairs in the South Jakarta headquarters of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Aug. 7 to attend his questioning. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to summon former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas for another round of questioning as a witness in an investigation into alleged misallocation of last year’s haj quota.

KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo announced the plan on Tuesday, saying Yaqut would be “questioned by investigators as soon as possible”.

Budi did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post when asked whether the KPK had decided on a specific date for the questioning.

The planned summons for Yaqut came just days after KPK investigators searched his house in East Jakarta last Friday and confiscated his mobile phone and other items deemed important to their investigation.

“Investigators certainly need to clarify the findings from the search,” Budi said.

It will be the second round of questioning for Yaqut after he showed up for the first round at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta on Aug. 7.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The KPK has not named any suspects or made any arrests since it opened in June the investigation into the alleged corruption in the distribution of 20,000 additional haj slots by the Religious Affairs Ministry last year, when Yaqut was minister under former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Popular

SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder

SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder
Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day

Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day
Moderate gains, rising challenges: Navigating the multi-finance industry in 2025

Moderate gains, rising challenges: Navigating the multi-finance industry in 2025

Related Articles

KPK plans to grill ex-minister Yaqut again in haj quota investigation

Hearings on alleged accomplices continue despite Tom Lembong's pardon

KPK bars ex-minister Yaqut from leaving country in probe into haj quota scandal

Prabowo orders firm action against illegal rice blending

Haj season concludes as law revision moves ahead

Related Article

KPK plans to grill ex-minister Yaqut again in haj quota investigation

Hearings on alleged accomplices continue despite Tom Lembong's pardon

KPK bars ex-minister Yaqut from leaving country in probe into haj quota scandal

Prabowo orders firm action against illegal rice blending

Haj season concludes as law revision moves ahead

Popular

SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder

SoftBank to invest $2b in Intel to become top-10 shareholder
Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day

Festive Indonesia celebrates 80th Independence Day
Moderate gains, rising challenges: Navigating the multi-finance industry in 2025

Moderate gains, rising challenges: Navigating the multi-finance industry in 2025

More in Indonesia

 View more
Former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas climbs the stairs in the South Jakarta headquarters of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Aug. 7 to attend his questioning.
Politics

KPK plans to grill ex-minister Yaqut again in haj quota investigation
A worker in hi-viz suit (right) observes the oil well fire in Gandu village, Bogorejo district, Blora regency, Central Java, on Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, which killed three people and forced 50 families to evacuate. Blora is knowns for its old oil wells from the Dutch colonization era, with the first oil well was drilled in 1893.
Archipelago

Blora oil well fire burns for fourth day as authorities struggle to extinguish the blaze
Drug user illustration.
Archipelago

Peruvian woman faces death penalty for alleged drug smuggling to Bali

Highlight
Prime commodities – A traditional fisherman nets shrimps and fish in shallow waters along Banda Aceh beach in Aceh on Oct.29.
Markets

US flags Indonesian shrimps over radiation concerns
Indonesian Navy training vessel KRI Bima Suci sails past a border marker with Malaysia in Ambalat waters off Nunukan regency, North Kalimantan on Aug. 13, 2021.
Editorial

Ending the spat over Ambalat
Bill Gates, accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, views meal boxes during their visit to a school to inspect the free nutritious meals program in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Society

Free meals overshadow core education spending in 2026 budget

The Latest

 View more
Politics

KPK plans to grill ex-minister Yaqut again in haj quota investigation
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia makes second aid airdrop over Gaza
Archipelago

Blora oil well fire burns for fourth day as authorities struggle to extinguish the blaze
Regulations

In surprise move, BI cuts rate to ‘push’ GDP growth
Archipelago

Peruvian woman faces death penalty for alleged drug smuggling to Bali
Culture

Cockfighting livestreams thrive in Philippines despite ban and murders
Middle East and Africa

Israel to call up 50,000 reservists before Gaza City offensive
Markets

US flags Indonesian shrimps over radiation concerns
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

KPK plans to grill ex-minister Yaqut again in haj quota investigation

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.