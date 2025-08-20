KPK plans to grill ex-minister Yaqut again in haj quota investigation

Former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas climbs the stairs in the South Jakarta headquarters of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) on Aug. 7 to attend his questioning. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is planning to summon former religious affairs minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas for another round of questioning as a witness in an investigation into alleged misallocation of last year’s haj quota.

KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo announced the plan on Tuesday, saying Yaqut would be “questioned by investigators as soon as possible”.

Budi did not immediately respond to The Jakarta Post when asked whether the KPK had decided on a specific date for the questioning.

The planned summons for Yaqut came just days after KPK investigators searched his house in East Jakarta last Friday and confiscated his mobile phone and other items deemed important to their investigation.

“Investigators certainly need to clarify the findings from the search,” Budi said.

It will be the second round of questioning for Yaqut after he showed up for the first round at the KPK headquarters in South Jakarta on Aug. 7.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The KPK has not named any suspects or made any arrests since it opened in June the investigation into the alleged corruption in the distribution of 20,000 additional haj slots by the Religious Affairs Ministry last year, when Yaqut was minister under former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.