Jakarta Post
Ponorogo regent arrested for bribery

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named Ponorogo Regent Sugiri Sancoko a suspect in a bribery case in his administration, making him the third regional leader this year embroiled in corruption.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, November 10, 2025 Published on Nov. 9, 2025

A Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigator escorts Ponorogo Regent Sugiri Sancoko (right) following an interrogation on Nov. 9 at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta. Sugiri is accused of accepting bribes. A Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) investigator escorts Ponorogo Regent Sugiri Sancoko (right) following an interrogation on Nov. 9 at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta. Sugiri is accused of accepting bribes. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named Ponorogo Regent Sugiri Sancoko a suspect in a bribery case in his administration, making him the third regional leader embroiled in corruption this year.

Investigators apprehended the two-term regent in Ponorogo, East Java, on Friday, and took him to Jakarta the next day for questioning. His accomplice, Ponorogo administration secretary Agus Pramono, was also arrested in the operation in the regency.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, acting KPK law enforcement deputy Asep Guntur Rahayu said that Sugiri was charged with accepting bribes from regency-owned Harjono General Hospital (RSUD) director Yunus Mahatma and Sucipto, who owns a private vendor for a hospital expansion construction project.

According to KPK, the case began when Yunus learned earlier this year that Sugiri was seeking to remove him from his post as director of the hospital. Seeking to retain his position, Yunus made contact with Ponorogo secretary Agus to prepare several payments for Sugiri.

The first payment of Rp 400 million (US$23,900) for Sugiri was made in February. Sometime between April and August, Yunus also gave Agus Rp 325 million in bribes.

And as recently as last week, Sugiri demanded an additional Rp 1.5 billion from Yunus. Of the Rp 1.5 billion, Sugiri had only received Rp 500 million on Friday, before he was apprehended by KPK investigators.

“[Yunus] is believed to have handed over a total of Rp 1.25 billion across the three transactions, consisting of Rp 900 million for Sugiri and Rp 325 million for Agus,” Asep of KPK said.

