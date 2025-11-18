TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death
Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Five Chinese tourists die in Bali car accident

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death
Potential GoTo-Grab merger stirs concern over govt overreach
Five Chinese tourists die in Bali car accident

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Prabowo doesn’t need to be another Soeharto

The irony of declaring Soeharto a national hero is that Prabowo doesn't actually need the strongman's ghost to cement his legitimacy: He already has it in spades, and all he need do to carve out his legacy is to break with the past and forge ahead.

Abdul Khalik (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, November 18, 2025 Published on Nov. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-11-17T12:20:53+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto attends the 28th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit on Oct. 27, 2025, during the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur. President Prabowo Subianto attends the 28th ASEAN Plus Three (APT) Summit on Oct. 27, 2025, during the 47th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Kuala Lumpur. (AFP/Pool/Vincent Thian)

F

ormer president Soeharto being declared a national hero seems unreal. His actions were so devastating to the nation that calling out his name in a positive tone is simply an insult. Mentioning his name in the same breath as those of Indonesia’s other heroes is an insult to both them and the word “hero”.

Soeharto’s biggest criminal acts were not even the mass killings or normalizing collusion, corruption and nepotism, or KKN. His greatest crime was dehumanizing the Indonesian people, just as the colonial powers in this part of the world did before him. He halted the intellectual and moral growth of Indonesia by destroying its creative mind and critical thinking for over three decades. It was as if he had taken the very life out of the nation.

The democracy that now produces a society unable to compete and citizens who elect leaders like Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Prabowo Subianto is a direct result of that destruction.

Worse still, it was Soeharto who laid the foundation for the oligarchy that has now captured the state. The elites who flourished under his regime continue to dominate the economy, politics and culture, dictating every aspect of the people’s lives.

What Indonesia has today is not a democracy that liberates its people, but one that is managed and manipulated by the very forces Soeharto nurtured.

Elevating Soeharto as a national hero under the current administration is more than symbolic. It reflects a dangerous nostalgia, a longing for the illusion of “the good old days” under his authoritarian rule.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Many Indonesians, exhausted by years of a chaotic democracy and disillusioned by unfulfilled promises from their leaders, suffer from what can only be described as democracy fatigue: They are tired of voting in endless elections only to see the same oligarchic elites rotate in power. To them, the perceived stability under Soeharto appears comforting, even if that stability was built on fear, repression and silence.

Popular

Stop the overreach

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

Related Articles

Indonesia welcomes UN Security Council's adoption of Trump's Gaza plan

Prabowo doesn’t need to be another Soeharto

Indonesia’s clean energy future can power its economic growth

Analysis: Free meal gamble: Can governance save Prabowo's flagship program?

Family still seeking justice after Marsinah named national hero 

Related Article

Indonesia welcomes UN Security Council's adoption of Trump's Gaza plan

Prabowo doesn’t need to be another Soeharto

Indonesia’s clean energy future can power its economic growth

Analysis: Free meal gamble: Can governance save Prabowo's flagship program?

Family still seeking justice after Marsinah named national hero 

Popular

Stop the overreach

Stop the overreach
Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?

Analysis: Indonesia's 5.04% growth: Real strength or a managed story?
Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

Surakarta Sultanate faces another succession dispute after Sultan’s death

More in Opinion

 View more
A worker carries sacks of manure on Aug. 19, 2020, at a farm near the geothermal well belonging to PT Geo Dipa Energi at Dieng Plateau in Banjarnegara regency, Central Java.
Academia

Indonesia’s geothermal governance must empower locals
Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) greets Timor-Leste’s Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao on Oct. 26 as he arrives to attend the 47th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur.
Academia

ASEAN strengthens southern solidarity
An electric car of Chinese carmaker BYD (right) drives past bumper-to-bumper traffic in an opposing lane on Sept. 19, 2025, during rush hour in Jakarta.
Academia

Why Indonesia’s EV future must be different: Lessons from Norway

Highlight
US President Donald Trump, Paraguay's President Santiago Pena, President Prabowo Subianto, Cyprus' President Nikos Christodoulides and Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban attend a world leaders' summit a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh on Oct. 13, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia welcomes UN Security Council's adoption of Trump's Gaza plan
A university student holds a poster reading 'Police are killers' during a protest in front of the Jakarta Police headquarters on Aug. 29, 2025 against police brutality following the death of Affan Kurniawan, an 'ojol' (online motorcycle transportation) driver who was run over by an armored Jakarta Police's Mobile Brigade (Brimob) vehicle the night before. Protests erupted across several Indonesian cities on Aug. 29 in anger at Affan's death as officers responded with tear gas and President Prabowo Subianto called for calm.
Editorial

Unstoppable police reform
The seal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is seen outside of a headquarters building in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2021. The global economy will expand by six percent this year, but disparities between nations are widening as advanced economies accelerate while developing countries fall behind, the IMF said on July 27, 2021. While the forecast for global growth is unchanged from the previous estimate in April, the United States is projected to see faster seven percent growth thanks to massive government spending and widespread Covid-19 vaccinations, while the IMF slashed the forecast for India, which is facing a resurgence of infections.
Economy

Indonesia still ‘bright spot’ in troubled world economy: IMF

The Latest

 View more
Politics

South Jakarta court rejects Agriculture Ministry’s suit over Tempo report
Culture and Entertainment

In Ratih Kumala’s 'Koloni', the revolution is tiny and female
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh court sentences ex-PM to be hanged for crimes against humanity
Economy

Growth story: Taking a big leap in the fourth quarter
Companies

PT Vale showcases Indonesia’s world-class sustainability, climate-aligned nickel at COP30
Asia & Pacific

Thailand's top court orders ex-PM Thaksin to pay $542 million in taxes
Economy

Indonesia still ‘bright spot’ in troubled world economy: IMF
Asia & Pacific

Japan warns citizens in China about safety as diplomatic crisis deepens
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Prabowo doesn’t need to be another Soeharto

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.

Checkout

Time left 10:00

Order Summary

Summary background

Billing information

You must log in to continue

Or continue login with
Google LinkedIn

Payment Method

Logo - QRIS
Logo - Visa Logo - Master Card
Logo - BCA Virtual Account Logo - Mandiri Virtual Account Logo - BNI Virtual Account
* By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Summary background

Order Summary

Total Value
Total Payment
You Save
* By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.