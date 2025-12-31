TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo targets electoral reforms to consolidate power
Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers
Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025
Govt's free meal scheme to reach 80 million recipients by April, behind target
Trust is the currency of fiscal policy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Analysis: Prabowo targets electoral reforms to consolidate power
Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers
Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025
Govt's free meal scheme to reach 80 million recipients by April, behind target
Trust is the currency of fiscal policy

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

The politics of cash display in nation running out of forests

This is how Indonesia is governed now: by spectacle so crude it dares the public to object, by narratives so inflated they collapse under their own weight, by numbers waved around like talismans against doubt.

Abdul Khalik (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, December 31, 2025 Published on Dec. 28, 2025 Published on 2025-12-28T14:52:14+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (left) watches as Attorney General ST Burhanuddin (second left) symbolically hands over funds on Dec. 24, 2025, collected from forestry administrative fines and recovered state assets from corruption cases to Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (second right) and Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni (right) at the Attorney General’s Office complex in Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto (left) watches as Attorney General ST Burhanuddin (second left) symbolically hands over funds on Dec. 24, 2025, collected from forestry administrative fines and recovered state assets from corruption cases to Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa (second right) and Forestry Minister Raja Juli Antoni (right) at the Attorney General’s Office complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Aditya Pradana Putra)

I

t was political theater on Dec. 24 when President Prabowo Subianto delivered a speech flanked by walls of 100,000-rupiah notes worth Rp 6.6 trillion (US$394.1 million). The walls of money were so massive they spilled across the hall of the Attorney General’s Office in Jakarta. The money was said to come from recovered corrupt assets and fines imposed on companies guilty of illegal deforestation. 

Prabowo praised law-enforcement bodies, institutions recently ranked among the most corrupt and least trusted in the country, as heroic forces standing on the side of good, battling the evil forces intent on ruining the nation. 

Why was this money displayed, in cash, in such a vulgar way? Did corporations and corrupters really pay their fines in banknotes? Did corporations really arrive at state offices with truckloads of banknotes like repentant gangsters in a low-budget crime film? Or was this simply another piece of political stagecraft? 

Social media answered with laughter, sarcasm and anger. Some questioned whether this performance was designed to divert attention from mounting criticism of Prabowo’s failure to respond to the disasters in Sumatra. Others wondered whether the cash itself was merely borrowed for this carefully staged display, a prop rather than proof.

Indonesia Corruption Watch quickly pointed out that, however impressive the walls of cash might look, they represent only a tiny fraction of the estimated Rp 300 trillion the state loses to corruption each year. The display underscores the government’s failure to recover most of the stolen money.

But this, in fact, is the governing style perfected first by former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and now inherited and exaggerated by Prabowo: politics as illusion, morality as choreography, governance as a carefully staged magic trick designed to distract from people from reality, and from who is really being robbed.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

This is how Indonesia is governed now: by spectacle so crude it dares the public to object, by narratives so inflated they collapse under their own weight, by numbers waved around like talismans against doubt. In this performance, corruption is no longer a structural problem but a villain of the week, conveniently defeated on stage, while the system that enables it carries on untouched behind the curtains.

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo targets electoral reforms to consolidate power

Analysis: Prabowo targets electoral reforms to consolidate power
Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers

Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers
Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025

Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025

Related Articles

Beware, data credibility remains Indonesia’s weakest link

A mandate squandered

Rogue hegemons are sabotaging the global economy

Related Article

Beware, data credibility remains Indonesia’s weakest link

A mandate squandered

Rogue hegemons are sabotaging the global economy

Judge jails ex-Malaysian PM Najib for 15 more years after new graft conviction

Political stability at stake as Malaysia's Najib awaits verdict in biggest 1MDB trial

Popular

Analysis: Prabowo targets electoral reforms to consolidate power

Analysis: Prabowo targets electoral reforms to consolidate power
Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers

Jakarta's minimum wage bump faces disappointed laborers
Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025

Profound budget policy changes failed to lift growth in 2025

More in Opinion

 View more
A fisherman parks his fishing boat on Nov. 11 in Kupal village, on Bacan Island, South Halmahera regency, North Maluku. Fishermen in the area have a tradition of hanging their boats using a pulley after going out to sea to make them easier to use again and to protect them from waves that can damage the hull.
Academia

A decisive year for ocean conservation
A visitor walks past ‘batu simbuang’ (menhir) on Dec. 15, 2025, among the 102 menhirs that stand at Kalimbuang Bori’, a megalithic tourist site in Sesean district, North Toraja regency, South Sulawesi.
Academia

What Southeast Asia's hospitality industry taught us about resilience
Collective fraud: Five suspects (from left) Central Lampung Revenue Agency acting head Anton Wibowo, Central Lampung Legislative Council member Riki Hendra Saputra, Central Lampung Regent Ardito Wijaya, PT Elkaka Mandiri director Lukman Sjamsuri and the regent’s brother Ranu Hari Prasetyo are seen on Dec. 11, during a press conference at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta. The KPK has detained the five suspects in connection with a bribery case related to the procurement of goods and services in several projects across Central Lampung regency, Lampung.
Academia

Regional autonomy does not have to redistribute corruption

Highlight
An aerial photo shows workers using excavators to remove waste at the Cipeucang final disposal site (TPA) in South Tangerang, Banten, on Dec. 26, 2025. The city administration has declared a waste management emergency, effective from Dec. 23, 2025, to Jan. 5, 2026, to speed up waste handling efforts and reduce risks to residents’ health.
Jakarta

South Tangerang waste emergency highlights national problem
Hard times: President Prabowo Subianto (center) hugs a flash flood survivor on Monday, Dec. 01, 2025, at an evacuation post in Pandan, Central Tapanuli, North Sumatra. Indonesian and Thai authorities raced on Nov. 30 to clear debris and find hundreds of missing people as the death toll from devastating floods and landslides across Southeast Asia topped 600.
Editorial

A mandate squandered
New Indonesian Army officers pose for pictures during a commissioning ceremony for around 2,000 graduates from military and police academies at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on July 23, 2025.
Politics

Yearender: Rising militarism marks civil-military shift in 2025

The Latest

 View more
Markets

IDX Composite up 21% ytd as new investors flock to bourse
Academia

A decisive year for ocean conservation
Markets

Dollar dismal, yen muted in 2025 but euro and sterling shine
Academia

What Southeast Asia's hospitality industry taught us about resilience
Academia

Regional autonomy does not have to redistribute corruption
Archipelago

Medan Police charge girl with domestic violence over mother's homicide
Archipelago

Regions scale back New Year’s festivities in solidarity with Sumatra flood victims
Archipelago

Indonesia's poor maritime safety in spotlight following Labuan Bajo boat accident
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

The politics of cash display in nation running out of forests

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.