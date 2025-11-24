The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Recognizing electronic evidence in name only, without embedding it in a coherent framework of powers and safeguards, invites challenges to the integrity and reliability of digital findings.
he House of Representatives has passed the long-awaited amendment to the Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP). Substantively, the reform was overdue; procedurally, however, the final stages were compressed in a manner that suggests haste rather than care.
After a prolonged drafting process, the closing phase appeared driven by a political desire to synchronize the enactment of the new Criminal Code (KUHP) and the KUHAP in early January 2026. This rushed timeline seems to have come at the expense of measured consideration regarding procedural safeguards.
In practice, the new KUHAP will become operative in a matter of months. This leaves law enforcement institutions with a dangerously narrow window, around two months, to adapt their practices and training to a fundamentally reconfigured procedural framework.
Together with several Indonesian PhD candidates from universities in the United Kingdom, I submitted a written response to the House’s inquiry at a hearing on Sept. 23. I highlighted in this commentary a crucial flaw in this hurried enactment: the structuring of legal facts through electronic evidence within what is now a hybrid procedural system.
The new KUHAP represents an ambitious modernization. It moves the procedural landscape toward greater technological integration, introduces mechanisms such as plea bargaining and restorative justice and seeks to clarify accountability with regard to coercive state powers. Yet, the framework remains conceptually fragile, particularly regarding the definition, seizure and authentication of electronic evidence.
Although the code recognizes "electronic evidence" as a distinct category, the supporting legal architecture is not fully integrated. The definition does not clearly encompass analogue or traditional objects that have been digitized.
From the perspective of procedural legality, the scope of "electronic evidence" must be precisely delineated to determine what may be searched, seized, processed or presented at trial. Without such clarity, investigators and courts are left to improvise, creating the exact legal uncertainty a modern code is designed to prevent.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.