TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Rescuers find Spanish tourist's body, one week after boat accident
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19
Do-or-die year for Prabowo’s free meals rollout
Venezuelan oil industry: world's largest reserves, decaying infrastructure
The wild, wild waste

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Rescuers find Spanish tourist's body, one week after boat accident
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19
Do-or-die year for Prabowo’s free meals rollout
Venezuelan oil industry: world's largest reserves, decaying infrastructure
The wild, wild waste

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, January 5, 2026 Published on Jan. 4, 2026 Published on 2026-01-04T20:02:42+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A voter inserts a ballot for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections into a ballot box at a polling station in Sitaro, North Sulawesi on Nov. 27, 2024. Thirty-seven provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies hold simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27, 2024, making it largest one-day regional elections in the country's history. A voter inserts a ballot for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections into a ballot box at a polling station in Sitaro, North Sulawesi on Nov. 27, 2024. Thirty-seven provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies hold simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27, 2024, making it largest one-day regional elections in the country's history. (Antara/Yegar Sahaduta Mangiri)

P

olitical party leaders of the ruling coalition have begun solidifying support for President Prabowo Subianto’s proposal to scrap direct elections for regional heads, a major change that analysts and critics say could help the President centralize power in a way that risks reversing hard-won democratic reforms.

Since he assumed office less than two years ago, Prabowo has repeatedly suggested abolishing direct regional elections to cut costs and curb vote buying, advocating a return to a system used during the three-decade New Order authoritarian era, when governors, regents and mayors were selected by regional legislatures (DPRDs).

His suggestions came ahead of the upcoming revisions to the election laws in the House of Representatives, following a series of Constitutional Court rulings last year on how the next elections should run, including a ruling ordering separate direct polls for the president and regional offices starting in 2029.

While formal deliberations on the bills are only expected to begin mid-year, senior politicians of the ruling coalition said exploratory talks between party leaders about the proposal have already commenced as part of an early effort to build consensus on the controversial change.

“No formal talks have taken place in the House so far, but political party leaders have already been communicating regarding the proposal,” politician Muhammad Toha of pro-government National Awakening Party (PKB) told The Jakarta Post on Saturday.

His remark came after a meeting last week between House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Prabowo’s own Gerindra Party and chairs of pro-government parties that have publicly voiced support for returning to indirect regional polling: PKB, Golkar Party and National Mandate Party (PAN).

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Asked about what was discussed at the meeting, Golkar secretary-general Sarmuji hinted on Saturday at the possibility of formally pushing for a law revision to scrap direct regional elections.

Popular

Rescuers find Spanish tourist's body, one week after boat accident

Rescuers find Spanish tourist's body, one week after boat accident
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19
Do-or-die year for Prabowo’s free meals rollout

Do-or-die year for Prabowo’s free meals rollout

Related Articles

Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections

Stopping the threat of organized cybercrime

LDP, Japan Innovation Party effectively strike policy deal for coalition

Related Article

Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections

Stopping the threat of organized cybercrime

LDP, Japan Innovation Party effectively strike policy deal for coalition

Rushed SOE Law revision stops short of improving governance

Direct elections safe, for now

Popular

Rescuers find Spanish tourist's body, one week after boat accident

Rescuers find Spanish tourist's body, one week after boat accident
Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19

Surviving via 'VCS': Indonesians turn to virtual sex work amid COVID-19
Do-or-die year for Prabowo’s free meals rollout

Do-or-die year for Prabowo’s free meals rollout

More in Indonesia

 View more
A group of soldiers assist in a post-disaster cleanup operation on Jan. 1, 2026, at SDN 9 Kebayakan state elementary school in Central Aceh, Aceh. Most schools across the province, as well as in North Sumatra and West Sumatra, are expected to reopen on Jan. 5 for the second semester following the severe floods and landslides in November 2025 triggered by Tropical Cyclone Senyar.
Archipelago

Sumatra schools in disaster-hit regions prepare to reopen for semester 2
An illustration of restricting freedom of speech.
Politics

Freedom of expression under threat as more activists face intimidation
An influenza vaccine box is displayed at a pharmacy as hospitalizations rise, on Dec. 11, 2025, in London, the United Kingdom, with Europe and other regions grappling with a severe flu season and health authorities warning of increasing cases driven by a mutated strain of the virus.
Society

Health Ministry says ‘super flu’ cases under control

Highlight
A motorcade carrying Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro leaves the Westside Heliport in New York on January 3, 2026. Maduro arrived Saturday evening at a military base in the United States after his capture by US forces in Caracas. Maduro was seen surrounded by FBI agents as he descended the boarding stairs of a US government plane at a New York state National Guard facility, and was slowly escorted along the tarmac.
Americas

Indonesia urges peaceful resolution after US captures Venezuela’s Maduro
Post-disaster view: A boy collects firewood on Friday, Jan. 02, 2025, from piles of logs carried by landslides in Toweran Uken, Lut Tawar, Central Aceh, Aceh.
Editorial

Restless Aceh
A voter inserts a ballot for the 2024 simultaneous regional elections into a ballot box at a polling station in Sitaro, North Sulawesi on Nov. 27, 2024. Thirty-seven provinces and more than 500 cities and regencies hold simultaneous regional elections on Nov. 27, making it largest one-day regional elections in the country's history.
Politics

Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Reenergizing higher education in ASEAN
Academia

China’s rise: Power, technology and the strategic logic of display
Markets

Tech firms lead Asian markets higher, oil swings after Maduro ouster
Academia

Why the Thai–Cambodian border remains volatile
Academia

The case for universalism in a fragmenting world
Academia

When the benefit of the doubt runs out
Archipelago

Sumatra schools in disaster-hit regions prepare to reopen for semester 2
Politics

Freedom of expression under threat as more activists face intimidation
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.