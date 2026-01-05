Pro-Prabowo parties close ranks to scrap direct regional elections

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
olitical party leaders of the ruling coalition have begun solidifying support for President Prabowo Subianto’s proposal to scrap direct elections for regional heads, a major change that analysts and critics say could help the President centralize power in a way that risks reversing hard-won democratic reforms.
Since he assumed office less than two years ago, Prabowo has repeatedly suggested abolishing direct regional elections to cut costs and curb vote buying, advocating a return to a system used during the three-decade New Order authoritarian era, when governors, regents and mayors were selected by regional legislatures (DPRDs).
His suggestions came ahead of the upcoming revisions to the election laws in the House of Representatives, following a series of Constitutional Court rulings last year on how the next elections should run, including a ruling ordering separate direct polls for the president and regional offices starting in 2029.
While formal deliberations on the bills are only expected to begin mid-year, senior politicians of the ruling coalition said exploratory talks between party leaders about the proposal have already commenced as part of an early effort to build consensus on the controversial change.
“No formal talks have taken place in the House so far, but political party leaders have already been communicating regarding the proposal,” politician Muhammad Toha of pro-government National Awakening Party (PKB) told The Jakarta Post on Saturday.
His remark came after a meeting last week between House Deputy Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad of Prabowo’s own Gerindra Party and chairs of pro-government parties that have publicly voiced support for returning to indirect regional polling: PKB, Golkar Party and National Mandate Party (PAN).
Asked about what was discussed at the meeting, Golkar secretary-general Sarmuji hinted on Saturday at the possibility of formally pushing for a law revision to scrap direct regional elections.
