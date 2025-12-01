TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
HSBC’s The Redefining Treasury Asia Pacific reveals shift toward real-time treasury
The new KUHAP: A digital code with an analogue mindset
Indonesian paradox: When business strategy becomes a crime
Male javan rhino dies shortly after translocation to sanctuary for breeding program
Measly pay rises drive young Indonesians into second jobs

NU executive board sees shake-up amid rift

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, December 1, 2025

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf (left) and secretary-general Saifullah Yusuf (right) leaves the room on July 28, 2024, after a press briefing on the result of the organization's central board plenary meeting in Jakarta.

he leadership of Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) has seen a shake-up after secretary-general Saifullah Yusuf was transferred to a different post by chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf, whose own position remains in limbo following an internal rift.

In a meeting of the NU executive board, known as Tanfidziyah, on Friday, Yahya reshuffled Saifullah and four other executives from their positions at the board of the country’s biggest Islamic organization.

“This rotation is regulated in [NU] bylaws as the second-highest deliberative forum after the muktamar [national congress],” Yahya said after the meeting at the NU headquarters in Jakarta on Friday, Antara reported.

Yahya moved Saifullah from his position as the board's secretary-general to an executive chairman position directly under Yahya, saying it was because of Saifullah’s busy schedule as social affairs minister in President Prabowo Subianto’s administration. Saifullah has been the minister since 2024, when he served under Prabowo's predecessor Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

“Although we could coordinate virtually or through online applications, his physical absence creates many obstacles,” Yahya added, noting that Saifullah has not been physically present at board meetings for a year.

Amin Said Husni, formerly one of NU's deputy chairpersons, has now taken over Saifullah’s post. Meanwhile, Masyhuri Malik was assigned to fill the deputy post left vacant by Amin.  The change of leadership also affected two other clerics: Gudfan Arif and Sumantri, who now hold an executive chairman post and a general treasurer post, respectively.

The shake-up comes amid NU’s internal rift, which stems from a meeting of its supreme council, Syuriah, on Nov. 20 that called for Yahya to step down following his invitation to a pro-Israel speaker for an internal event in August.

Nahdlatul Ulama (NU) chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf (left) and secretary-general Saifullah Yusuf (right) leaves the room on July 28, 2024, after a press briefing on the result of the organization's central board plenary meeting in Jakarta.
NU executive board sees shake-up amid rift
The flower of a Rafflesia hasseltii is seen blossoming on Nov. 19, 2025 in Sumpur Kudus district, Sijunjung regency, West Sumatra. The flower was observed during a field observation jointly conducted by local conservationists as well as researchers from National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) and Oxford University.
Academic colonialism concerns haunt rare rafflesia sighting
A student holds a red ribbon on Dec. 2, 2018, as part of an awareness event on World AIDS Day in Medan, North Sumatra. World AIDS Day has been observed today since 1988 to raise awareness of the AIDS pandemic.
Women with HIV face persistent, layered discrimination

This aerial picture shows a mosque standing amid mud in a flood affected area amid flash floods in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya district in Aceh on November 30, 2025.
Pressure mounts on govt to declare national emergency in Sumatra
President Prabowo Subianto (center) is flanked by Nadhlatul chairman Yahya Cholil Staquf (third left) and supreme leader Miftachul Achyar (third right) during a ceremony to commemorate NU's 102 anniversary at Istora Indoor Stadium in Jakarta on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.
Unpolitical NU? Dream on
An aerial view shows flood damage to a school in Meureudu, Pidie Jaya district in Aceh province on November 30, 2025.
Death toll from Sumatra floods rises to 442

Military deployed in Indonesia, Sri Lanka to aid of flood victims
Tropical storm deaths cross 500 in Southeast Asia
Has gold been Tethered?
Why China is hesitant on global green leadership
Electric vehicle prowess helps China's flying car sector take off
Driven by TikTok trends, new beauty brands target children
Diabetasol promotes healthy blood sugar management for World Diabetes Day 2025
Morowali and the politics of air sovereignty
