KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officials escort Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) during a press briefing at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. The KPK arrested Hasto who has been named a suspect for alleged bribery and obstruction of justice in a case against then General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan that involves fellow PDI-P politician Harun Masiku, who is still at large. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

At 6 p.m., Hasto was presented in a press conference in the building while handcuffed and wearing the orange vest assigned for KPK detainees.

T he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto on Thursday, despite repeated calls from the party for investigators to suspend their investigation into its high-ranking official.

Hasto was arrested following an interrogation session with investigators at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta. Hundreds of Hasto’s sympathizers held a protest in front of the KPK building when he arrived for questioning.

“The exact reason behind the arrest is entirely a matter for the investigators. But they must have had concerns that the suspect would escape or destroy evidence,” said KPK chair Setyo Budiyanto, adding that the detention would help graft busters in the investigation into the case.

On Dec. 23 of last year, the antigraft body named Hasto a suspect for allegedly helping fellow PDI-P politician Harun Masiku to bribe then General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan in exchange for a seat at the House of Representatives.

The secretary-general was also accused of obstructing justice for allegedly assisting Harun in eluding authorities since 2020, when he was named a suspect in the bribery case.