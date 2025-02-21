TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

At 6 p.m., Hasto was presented in a press conference in the building while handcuffed and wearing the orange vest assigned for KPK detainees.

Dio Suhenda (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, February 21, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officials escort Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) during a press briefing at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. The KPK arrested Hasto who has been named a suspect for alleged bribery and obstruction of justice in a case against then General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan that involves fellow PDI-P politician Harun Masiku, who is still at large. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto on Thursday, despite repeated calls from the party for investigators to suspend their investigation into its high-ranking official.

Hasto was arrested following an interrogation session with investigators at the KPK headquarters in Jakarta. Hundreds of Hasto’s sympathizers held a protest in front of the KPK building when he arrived for questioning.

At 6 p.m., Hasto was presented in a press conference in the building while handcuffed and wearing the orange vest assigned for KPK detainees.

“The exact reason behind the arrest is entirely a matter for the investigators. But they must have had concerns that the suspect would escape or destroy evidence,” said KPK chair Setyo Budiyanto, adding that the detention would help graft busters in the investigation into the case.

Read also: PDI-P’s Hasto skips another KPK summons, files new pretrial motions

On Dec. 23 of last year, the antigraft body named Hasto a suspect for allegedly helping fellow PDI-P politician Harun Masiku to bribe then General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan in exchange for a seat at the House of Representatives. 

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The secretary-general was also accused of obstructing justice for allegedly assisting Harun in eluding authorities since 2020, when he was named a suspect in the bribery case.

Popular

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal
Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Related Articles

Law minister confident about extraditing e-ID corruption fugitive from Singapore

Navy finishes dismantling Tangerang sea fence

Appellate court increases Harvey Moeis's sentence to maximum 20 years

Analysis: PDI-P faces test of unity ahead of national congress

South Korean President Yoon arrested over failed martial law bid

Related Article

Law minister confident about extraditing e-ID corruption fugitive from Singapore

Navy finishes dismantling Tangerang sea fence

Appellate court increases Harvey Moeis's sentence to maximum 20 years

Analysis: PDI-P faces test of unity ahead of national congress

South Korean President Yoon arrested over failed martial law bid

Popular

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets

Lights out for civil servants as President Prabowo cuts budgets
Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal

Danantara and the specter of Malaysia’s 1MDB Scandal
Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

Prabowo sees major protests early in presidency

More in Indonesia

 View more
A worker cleans a Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) sign on April 25, 2024, at the commission's headquarters in Jakarta.
Politics

KPK is sure Jakarta will meet deadline for extraditing fugitive from Singapore
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officials escort Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) during a press briefing at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. The KPK arrested Hasto who has been named a suspect for alleged bribery and obstruction of justice in a case against then General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan that involves fellow PDI-P politician Harun Masiku, who is still at large.
Politics

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back
Residents of Inner Baduy, with the girl wearing traditional attire, are pictured in the Baduy region of Banten, in February 2025.
Archipelago

Baduy uphold asceticism, indigenous wisdom against modern schooling

Highlight
A number of elected regional heads attended the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace complex, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 961 regional heads consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors, and 85 deputy mayors in the ceremony.
Politics

Prabowo demands regional heads to defend interests of people
A number of elected regional heads attended the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Palace complex, Jakarta, on Thursday, February 20, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto inaugurated 961 regional heads consisting of 33 governors and 33 deputy governors, 363 regents, 362 deputy regents, 85 mayors, and 85 deputy mayors in the ceremony.
Editorial

Diversity within unity
Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) officials escort Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) secretary-general Hasto Kristiyanto (center) during a press briefing at the antigraft body headquarters in Jakarta on Feb. 20, 2025. The KPK arrest Hasto who is named suspect for alleged bribery and obstruction of justice in a case against then General Elections Commission (KPU) commissioner Wahyu Setiawan that involves fellow PDI-P politician Harun Masiku, who is still at large.
Politics

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

The Latest

 View more
Companies

OJK strips state-owned insurer Jiwasraya of business license
Economy

EU seeks more US gas, renewable energy to replace Russian supplies
Academia

US tariffs won’t easily derail euro zone recovery
Academia

How 'we-mode' built civilization, and why it’s at risk
Americas

Elon Musk wields chainsaw at conservative gathering, a gift from Argentina's Milei
Academia

Boost road safety for people, planet and prosperity

Science & Tech

Odds plummet that asteroid will hit Earth in 2032
Politics

KPK is sure Jakarta will meet deadline for extraditing fugitive from Singapore

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

KPK detains Hasto as PDI-P looks to fight back

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.