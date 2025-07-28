KPK probes into education ministry’s Google procurement

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) is investigating alleged graft in the then-education, culture, research and technology ministry’s procurement of Google Cloud services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The probe has placed the ministry of former minister Nadiem Makarim’s era under renewed scrutiny following another ongoing investigation by the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).
Google Cloud, a suite of cloud-based services primarily used for data storage, played a central role in Indonesia’s pivot to remote learning as schools across the country were forced to shut down physical classrooms during the health crisis.
At the helm of this transition was Nadiem, a Harvard-graduate and former tech entrepreneur, who, as education minister from 2019 to 2024, championed the rapid adoption of digital education tools.
KPK spokesperson Budi Prasetyo confirmed on Sunday that KPK investigators have begun probing the ministry’s procurement of Google Cloud services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“[The probe] is still in the early investigation stage. We can’t convey any more details yet,” Budi told The Jakarta Post.
News that the KPK is probing alleged corruption in the procurement of Google Cloud services first came last Friday via the commission’s director for investigation Guntur Rahayu.
