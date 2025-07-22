TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Regulatory fog clouds Indonesia Airlines’ launch timeline

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
As users surge, Indonesia falls short on AI talent
Regulatory fog clouds Indonesia Airlines’ launch timeline

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: BRI graft case: Another layer of governance failure in SOEs

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, July 22, 2025 Published on Jul. 21, 2025 Published on 2025-07-21T13:18:09+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Electronic data capture (EDC) devices of three banks. Electronic data capture (EDC) devices of three banks. (JP/Anton Hermansyah)

T

he Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has uncovered a large-scale corruption case involving Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), one of the country’s largest state-owned lenders. The scandal, estimated to involve hundreds of billions of rupiah, pertains to the procurement of electronic data capture (EDC) machines and implicates several former BRI executives. The case not only raises concerns about accountability within state-owned enterprises (SOEs) but also threatens to erode public trust in the financial sector, where SOEs play a dominant role.

The KPK has named five suspects in the case, including three former BRI executives: former deputy president director Catur Budi Hartono; former digital, information technology (IT) and operations director Indra Utoyo, who was most recently president director at private lender Allo Bank Indonesia (Allobank); and former senior executive vice president for asset management and procurement Dedi Sunardi. The remaining two are executives at EDC vendors: president director Elvizar of payment solution company PT Pasifik Cipta Solusi (PCS) and president director Rudy S. Kartadidjaja of PT Bringin Inti Teknologi (BTI), BRI’s IT solutions subsidiary.

BRI purchased 346,838 units of BRIlink Android EDC machines for Rp 942.74 billion (US$57.75 million) between 2020 and 2024, as well as 200,067 EDC machines through a fully managed service (FMS) leasing contract, under which vendors are responsible for bearing operational risks. However, the bank overspent its FMS budget of Rp 581.79 billion, and by 2024 had paid Rp 634.2 billion for an extended contract through to 2026. BRI’s total payments for the EDC procurement project reached Rp 2.2 trillion by 2024.

The KPK suspects the EDC procurement was manipulated from its outset. In 2019, Indra allegedly ordered that only Sunmi (via PCS) and Verifone (via BTI) undergo proof of concept compatibility (POCC) testing, effectively sidelining other potential vendors. The pricing was allegedly based on input from preselected vendors due to win the contracts. The corruption involved lavish bribes disguised as gifts. PCS director Elvizar allegedly gave Catur Rp 525 million in the form of a bicycle and two horses and “gifted” Dedi a Rp 60 million Cannondale bicycle. Verifone Indonesia executives Irni Palar and Teddy Riyanto are also suspected of bribing Rudy with a staggering Rp 19.72 billion to secure the contracts.

The suspects have been charged under Articles 2(1), 3 and 18 of Law No. 20/2001 on Corruption Eradication as an amendment to Law No. 31/1999, in conjunction with Article 55(1) of the Criminal Code (KUHP). Using the real cost method, the KPK has estimated that the corruption case incurred Rp 744.54 billion in state losses. As part of state asset recovery, the KPK has seized Rp 43.3 billion from the suspects, including Rp 5.3 billion in cash, Rp 28 billion from their time deposit accounts and Rp 10 billion from their bank accounts.

The corruption scandal surrounding BRI is yet another strike against the reputation of banking SOEs, following recently uncovered corruption and fraud that impacted several regional development banks (BPD). The most recent bribery case implicated former chief commissioner Iwan Setiawan Lukminto of now-bankrupt Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex), who received Rp 539.88 billion and Rp 149 billion in non-collateral loans from the West Java and Banten regional development bank (BJB) and Bank DKI, respectively.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The BRI graft case adds to growing concern over governance failures in the state-owned banking sector. Coming on the heels of similar scandals BPDs, it underscores systemic weaknesses in oversight, transparency and procurement integrity across SOEs. On top of the negative effects on BRI’s business prospects due to reputational damage, the case presents an obstacle for the Daya Anagata Nusantara (Danantara) Investment Management Agency as the parent entity of most SOEs. As the sovereign wealth fund seeks to position itself as a trustworthy partner to global investors, recurring governance lapses are likely to raise a red flag over internal controls, audit effectiveness and fraud risk management, ultimately dampening investor confidence in the country’s SOEs ecosystem.

Popular

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Related Articles

Analysis: BRI graft case: Another layer of governance failure in SOEs

KPK questions East Java governor in grant fund corruption case

KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

Bobby Nasution open to KPK probe following arrest of alleged close aide

Police say KPK chief’s reassignment won’t affect antigraft agency

Related Article

Analysis: BRI graft case: Another layer of governance failure in SOEs

KPK questions East Java governor in grant fund corruption case

KPK finds guns, Rp 2.8 billion in the house of an aide close to Bobby Nasution

Bobby Nasution open to KPK probe following arrest of alleged close aide

Police say KPK chief’s reassignment won’t affect antigraft agency

Popular

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026

Bali to ban production of plastic sachet in 2026
Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway

Air India jet skids during landing in Mumbai, damaging aircraft and runway
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

More in Opinion

 View more
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shows a signed letter on tariffs to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on July 7, 2025, at the White House in Washington, DC.
Academia

Will the Indonesia-US deal boost or blur FDI potential?
Electronic data capture (EDC) devices of three banks.
Opinion

Analysis: BRI graft case: Another layer of governance failure in SOEs
Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka attends the commemoration of Pancasila Day on June 2, 2025 at the Pancasila Building, a historic hall within the Foreign Ministry's compound, in Jakarta.
Editorial

Gibran’s Papua test

Highlight
Oily business: Chevron Indonesia Company operates an offshore platform in Sepinggan field in Makassar Strait, 37 kilometers east of Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, on April 23, 2019. Oil and gas industry looks to remain strategic despite the global commitment to net-zero emissions.
Companies

Eni reportedly plans to invest $10b in Kalimantan offshore gas project
President Prabowo Subianto (right) talks to his ministers during a limited cabinet meeting at his private residence in Hambalang, Bogor regency, West Java on June 23, 2025 to discuss about the latest development of global conditions and their effects to Indonesia's national interests. Among officials attending the meeting are Foreign Minister Sugiono (bottom, second right), Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (top, second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (top, third right) and Indonesian Military (TNI) commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto (top, fourth right).
Editorial

Dual jobs, more problems
Fatal flaw: A group of people gathers on July 19, 2025, at the site of a house destroyed by fire on Jl. Kutilang in Bukit Duri, Tebet, South Jakarta. Four children were killed and four other people were injured in the fire that engulfed three rented houses, according to data from the South Jakarta Fire and Rescue Agency.
Jakarta

Deadly Bukit Duri fire exposes Jakarta’s ongoing electrical hazards

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Will the Indonesia-US deal boost or blur FDI potential?
Companies

IMR Group: A Decade of India–Indonesia Synergy
Opinion

Analysis: BRI graft case: Another layer of governance failure in SOEs
Politics

Calls grow for Prabowo to end deputy ministers’ dual roles
Editorial

Gibran’s Papua test
Archipelago

Three dead, two missing, after ferry catches fire in North Sulawesi
Archipelago

W. Java Police take over stampede case at wedding of governor’s son
Asia & Pacific

China confirms Xi meeting with EU's von der Leyen, Costa
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: BRI graft case: Another layer of governance failure in SOEs

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.