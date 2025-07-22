Authorities track Pertamina suspect Riza to Malaysia

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The Immigration Office has tracked corruption suspect Muhammad Riza Chalid to Malaysia, where he is believed to be staying at present, as the AGO prepares a summons for questioning in connection with the high-profile Pertamina case, though some experts say the government could do more to drag him back home.
he Immigration and Corrections Ministry has revealed that the last-known whereabouts of Muhammad Riza Chalid, a key suspect in the high-profile corruption case involving state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina, was traced to Malaysia.
The ministry said last week that Riza departed Indonesia on Feb. 6 for Malaysia and had not returned since.
“Based on the information we have, he is still in Malaysia to date,” deputy immigration minister Silmy Karim told reporters on July 21, as quoted by Antara.
Acting immigration director general Yuldi Yusman previously said his office was coordinating with its Malaysian office and had “communicated with the Malaysian Immigration Department and the Royal Malaysia Police to locate Riza”. He added that Riza had entered Singapore in August 2024 on a visitor visa.
Also last week, in response to media reports speculating about his whereabouts shortly after he was declared a suspect in the Pertamina case, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Singapore announced that Riza was not in the island state and “had not entered Singapore for quite some time”.
Separately, Attorney General’s Office (AGO) spokesperson Anang Supriatna said investigators had been aware that immigration authorities had tracked Riza to Malaysia.
