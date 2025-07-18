AGO to summon Riza Chalid for questioning despite unknown whereabouts

The front gate of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building in Jakarta is seen on Sept. 9, 2023. (Shutterstock/Winsartwork)

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) conveyed its confidence that oil tycoon Riza Chalid, who was named a suspect in a graft case involving state energy giant Pertamina, would cooperate ahead of his first questioning scheduled for July 24.

T he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) will summon oil tycoon Muhammad Riza Chalid from abroad for questioning as a suspect in a corruption case related to state-owned oil and gas giant Pertamina, despite uncertainty about his whereabouts.

“The questioning is scheduled to take place next week”, AGO Spokesperson Anang Supriatna told The Jakarta Post on Thursday.

When Riza was named a suspect last week, investigators acknowledged that he was abroad and had previously failed to appear for at least three questionings. He was rumored to be in Singapore.

Office of the Assistant Attorney General for Extraordinary Crimes then-investigation director Abdul Qohar said at that time that AGO investigators would coordinate with representatives in Singapore to locate and bring him in.

However, Anang said that the AGO could not confirm Riza’s current location yet.

“Investigators are still looking into it. But we have received an official statement from Singapore that he is not in the country,” Anang said.

