AGO hints second questioning of ex-education minister Nadiem

Nadiem Makarim (center) speaks to reporters at the Attorney General's Office in South Jakarta on June 23, 2025, after his interrogation as a witness in the 2019-2022 Chromebook graft case during his tenure as education minister. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

An AGO spokesman says that investigators might have follow-up questions for Nadiem as a witness in the Chromebook graft case, opening the possibility of a second round of questioning after the first round on Monday, when the ex-minister was grilled for 12 hours.

T he Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has indicated a possibility that Nadiem Makarim could be summoned to a second round of questioning in its ongoing graft probe related the procurement of Chromebook laptops during his tenure as education, culture, research and technology minister in 2019-2024.

AGO investigators interrogated Nadiem for 12 hours on Monday, but spokesperson Harli Siregar said they still had additional questions for the former minister and wanted to collect data from him.

“The case covers a wide range of aspects. It is also related to a Rp 9.9 trillion [US$606 million] fund, some of which was allocated from the state budget. The rest was from the special allocation fund transferred to regional administrations,” Harli said on Tuesday, as quoted by Antara.

“I believe it is significant and important to find out the roles of the people involved in the [laptop] procurement project,” he added.

“But we’ll see how the investigators proceed as regards whether there will be another summons [for Nadiem] or not.”

Read also: Alleged laptop procurement graft puts ex-minister Nadiem in spotlight

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Last month, the Office of the Assistant Attorney General for Extraordinary Crimes (Jampidsus) launched the probe into alleged corruption related to the procurement of Google Chromebooks between 2019 and 2022 by the education ministry under Nadiem’s leadership.