Ex-minister Thomas Lembong appeals graft conviction

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
ormer trade minister Thomas Lembong has filed an appeal of his prison sentence in a corruption conviction related to his sugar import policy when serving under then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo from 2015 to 2016.
Lembong’s legal team lodged the appeal with the Central Jakarta District Court on Tuesday, seeking to overturn the Jakarta Corruption Court’s verdict last Friday that sentenced the former minister to four years and six months in prison for the policy he enacted a decade ago.
“Based on legal reasoning and the factual findings presented during the trial, the verdict is full of inconsistencies. Therefore, we are appealing,” Zaid Mushafi, one of Lembong’s lawyers, said on Tuesday, Antara reported.
According to Zaid, the legal team will submit its arguments once its request is registered with the court.
“In the memorandum of appeal, we will include all the irregularities we found from the panel of judges’ conclusions that did not align with the evidence presented in court,” Zaid added.
A key point that the legal team contested for the defense’s argument is the absence of criminal intent in Lembong’s actions. Zaid noted that the judges found no evidence that the former minister ever communicated with the other defendants.
This contradiction has been echoed by a growing number of independent law experts and activists after the trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court last Friday.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.