Ex-minister Thomas Lembong appeals graft conviction

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, July 24, 2025

Thomas Lembong, accused in a corruption case involving raw sugar imports, attends the reading of the indictment on March 6 at the Jakarta Corruption Court. Thomas Lembong, accused in a corruption case involving raw sugar imports, attends the reading of the indictment on March 6 at the Jakarta Corruption Court. (Antara Foto/Rivan Awal Lingga)

F

ormer trade minister Thomas Lembong has filed an appeal of his prison sentence in a corruption conviction related to his sugar import policy when serving under then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo from 2015 to 2016.

Lembong’s legal team lodged the appeal with the Central Jakarta District Court on Tuesday, seeking to overturn the Jakarta Corruption Court’s verdict last Friday that sentenced the former minister to four years and six months in prison for the policy he enacted a decade ago.

“Based on legal reasoning and the factual findings presented during the trial, the verdict is full of inconsistencies. Therefore, we are appealing,” Zaid Mushafi, one of Lembong’s lawyers, said on Tuesday, Antara reported.

According to Zaid, the legal team will submit its arguments once its request is registered with the court.

“In the memorandum of appeal, we will include all the irregularities we found from the panel of judges’ conclusions that did not align with the evidence presented in court,” Zaid added.

A key point that the legal team contested for the defense’s argument is the absence of criminal intent in Lembong’s actions. Zaid noted that the judges found no evidence that the former minister ever communicated with the other defendants.

This contradiction has been echoed by a growing number of independent law experts and activists after the trial at the Jakarta Corruption Court last Friday.

The picturesque Lake Toba, as seen from Samosir Island in North Sumatra.
Archipelago

Indonesia on brink of losing Lake Toba’s Global Geopark status
A creative illustration depicting music copyright law.
Archipelago

Mie Gacoan Bali franchise operator named suspect for failing to pay music royalties
A runner clad in a costume gestures during the 5K Run Fest July 20 in Jakarta. The event was organized by the National Awakening Party (PKB) to commemorate its anniversary.
Politics

PKB marks anniversary amid decline in influence of Islamic political parties

Cambodian soldiers reload the BM-21 multiple rocket launcher in Preah Vihear province on July 24, 2025. Thailand launched air strikes on Cambodian military targets on July 24 as Cambodia fired rockets and artillery, killing a civilian, in a dramatic escalation of a long-running border row between the two neighbors.
Asia and Pacific

Thailand F-16 jet bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates
Supporters of candidates put up election campaign posters at the candidate bulletin board on the official campaign kick-off day for the July 20 upper house election, on the street in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2025.
Editorial

Prabowo's East Asia outlook
A worker serves a customer at the pharmacy stall during the launch ceremony of a Red and White Cooperative in Serang regency, Banten on July 21, 2025. The cooperative is one of 80,000 sites opened under the Red and White Cooperative initiative launched by President Prabowo Subianto on July 21.
Society

Explainer: Revisiting the complex history of Indonesian cooperatives

Asia & Pacific

Thailand F-16 jet bombs Cambodian targets as border clash escalates
Economy

Danantara to restructure ‘substantial debt’ of Whoosh
Europe

Top UN court says treaties compel wealthy nations to curb global warming
Economy

China's Xi warns EU to 'make correct strategic choices' at tense summit
Asia & Pacific

Civilians wounded as Cambodia, Thailand trade fire in fresh border clashes
Academia

Gaza’s weaponized starvation central to Israel’s ethnic cleansing

Companies

Tesla profits drop as Musk warns of 'rough' patch before riches
Academia

Does the Philippines’ strategic location mean anything to Trump?
