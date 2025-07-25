TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
High obesity rate among Jakarta civil servants highlights poor lifestyle

A recent medical report by the Jakarta administration reveals a worrying trend among its civil servants where more than half live with obesity, prompting Governor Pramono Anung to call for an urgent shift in lifestyle habits, including regular exercise, to reduce the risk of chronic illness and improve public service performance.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Fri, July 25, 2025

Pedal power: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (third left, front row) cycles on April 19 with members of a cycling community on Jalan Medan Merdeka Selatan, Gambir, Central Jakarta. Pedal power: Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (third left, front row) cycles on April 19 with members of a cycling community on Jalan Medan Merdeka Selatan, Gambir, Central Jakarta. (Courtesy of Central Jakarta administration/Malik Maulana)

A

recent medical report by the Jakarta administration revealed a worrying trend among its civil servants where more than half live with obesity, prompting Governor Pramono Anung to call for an urgent shift in lifestyle habits, including regular exercise, to reduce the risk of chronic illness and improve public service performance.

The data was drawn from last year’s medical checkups involving 9,936 civil servants to measure body mass index (BMI), blood pressure, blood sugar levels and mental health. Obesity emerged as the most prevalent health issue, affecting 62 percent of those assessed.

Of that number, about two-thirds fell into the category of first-degree obesity, with a BMI ranging from 25 to 29.9, while the rest were classified as second-degree or higher, with a BMI of 30 or above.

“I will enforce mandatory exercise [from now on],” Pramono told reporters on Wednesday, adding that regular physical activity not only helps maintain physical health but also enhances productivity and the overall quality of public services.

The administration has previously promoted healthier lifestyles through the 2024 Regional Secretary Instruction supporting the Jakarta Berjaga campaign, which is short for Jakarta bergerak, bekerja, berolahraga dan berbahagia (Jakarta move, work, exercise and be happy), as well as a 2017 directive mandating weekly physical fitness exercises every Friday.

Read also: Jakarta’s coastal neighborhoods struggle as clean water access dwindles

As part of the Jakarta Berjaga campaign, civil servants and the general public are encouraged to walk at least 7,500 steps per day, an effort aimed not only at improving personal health but also at reducing private vehicle use and enhancing the city's air quality.

The Jakarta Post
© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

