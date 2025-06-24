TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Longer access to free public spaces eases Jakartans’ lives

For someone whose day unfolds while most of the city sleeps, the park offers more than just open space. It is where Dewi can pause to catch her breath and summon the strength to carry on.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, June 24, 2025

Longer access to free public spaces eases Jakartans’ lives Illuminating Jakarta: Residents observe lighting installations on May 23 at the Jakarta Light Festival 2025 in Lapangan Banteng Park, Jakarta. The festival features various interactive light art installations, video mapping performances on building facades around the park as well as performances by several well-known Indonesian musicians. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

A

s the sun sets behind the skyline of South Jakarta, 36-year-old Dewi Rihayaningsih heads to Langsat Park, her quiet refuge after a long day working as a housekeeper at a nearby restaurant. Beneath the rustling trees and the warm glow of park lamps, she finds a moment of calm.

On Saturday evening, the night before Jakarta’s 498th birthday, the park buzzed with more life than usual. Yet for Dewi, it remains what it has quietly become: A resting place, a brief sanctuary between the demands of her two jobs. After her day shift, she spends her nights driving for a ride-hailing app, often working until 3 a.m.

For someone whose day unfolds while most of the city sleeps, the park offers more than just open space. It is where she pauses to catch her breath, listen to the music and summon the strength to carry on.

A single mother of three living in Jagakarsa, 15 kilometers away, Dewi does not see the park’s 24-hour access as a luxury; to her, it is a lifeline.

“I’m glad they won’t send me away anymore if I sit here past midnight,” she said. 

Read also: Pramono’s 24-hour parks plan raises security concerns

Langsat Park, covering 3.6 hectares of greenery, has been under public scrutiny in recent weeks following reports of inappropriate behavior among some nighttime visitors. But Dewi is undeterred.

This picture taken in Sembalun, East Lombok, Nusa Tenggara Barat on November 10, 2015 shows a man looking at mount Barujari (child of Rinjani).
Archipelago

Rescuers attempt to reach Brazilian after fall at volcano
Ongoing effort: A search and rescue (SAR) worker (left) prepares to descend into Mt. Rinjani crater on Monday to find a fallen Brazilian climber in East Lombok regency, West Nusa Tenggara. The female climber fell on Saturday morning.
Archipelago

Search continues for Brazilian hiker falling on Mt. Rinjani
Pushing through: A resident of Gebangarum Village in Demak Regency, Central Java, pedals his bicycle through the floodwaters on May 21. Flooding struck Demak Regency on May 18 after heavy rain caused the Tuntang River to overflow, affecting more than 11,600 people.
Archipelago

Floods and landslides hit several regions as dry season faces delay

An interception takes place after Iran's armed forces say they targeted the Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, in Qatar, June 23, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Trump announces ceasefire between Iran and Israel
Under investigation: Sandipala Arthaputra president director Paulus Tannos (on the screen) gives a testimony during the e-ID hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on May 18.
Editorial

Singapore's moment of truth
Visitors look at a mock up of a “mini“ subsidized house measuring 14 square meters in Jakarta on June 12, 2025. The Housing and Settlement Ministry in collaboration with the property developer Lippo Group introduced mock-ups of subsidized houses measuring 14 square meters and 23.4 square meters, which are planned to be sold starting at Rp 105 million (US$6,422).
Regulations

Mixed signals on tiny homes could undermine housing program

Companies

Amazon to invest $54b in UK over 3 years: Govt
Academia

Is ADB transforming its approach to indigenous peoples?
Europe

UK, Spanish frigates to visit Jakarta as part of Prince of Wales CSG
Regulations

Govt to renovate 2 million houses by end of 2025
Academia

Trump's strikes on Iran: A quest for nuclear supremacy
Archipelago

Rescuers attempt to reach Brazilian after fall at volcano
Middle East and Africa

Iran says new wave of missiles fired towards Israel
Science & Tech

Vera Rubin observatory reveals stunning first images
