Jakarta Post
Pramono’s 24-hour parks plan raises security concerns

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, May 5, 2025

Pramono’s 24-hour parks plan raises security concerns Cheap treat: People visit Ayodya Park, a popular green space and affordable place to spend free time in Jakarta, on Jan. 27. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

J

akarta Governor Pramono Anung’s plan to keep several parks open for 24 hours to provide affordable nighttime leisure, as well as curbing teenage brawls has been met with caution by observers, who warn that the parks could instead be misused by “irresponsible parties” if the security aspects are overlooked.

Street brawls, often involving students and sometimes resulting in serious injuries or even fatalities, have become a growing concern in the capital. While the root causes vary, ranging from social pressures to economic hardship, experts suggest that such violence often serves as an outlet for pent-up stress among teenagers.

Governor Pramono acknowledged that the lack of accessible public spaces for youths to express their creativity may be contributing to the problem.

“So, hopefully, [expanding access to parks] will help reduce the troublingly high rate of brawls in Jakarta,” he said last month.

The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician further pledged to upgrade park facilities by adding sports areas and creative art spaces. 

Initially, Pramono planned to extend the operating hours at six parks, two in Central Jakarta and four in South Jakarta. However, the plan for the recently renovated Tebet Eco Park in South Jakarta was later withdrawn following objections from local residents. The 7.3-hectare park revitalized by former governor Anies Baswedan will only open from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) gestures on May 5, 2025, while leading a sing-along during the launch of the pilot free preschool program for underprivileged children at Arutala Prosperous Children’s Park (TAS) in Kebon Bawang, North Jakarta.
Jakarta

Pramono launches free preschool program for poor children
Cheap treat: People visit Ayodya Park, a popular green space and affordable place to spend free time in Jakarta, on Jan. 27.
Jakarta

Pramono’s 24-hour parks plan raises security concerns
Journalists hold banners during a protest to commemorate World Press Freedom Day in Surabaya, East Java, on May 2, 2025. The protest, organized by the Surabaya chapter of the Alliance of Independent Journalists (AJI Surabaya) and other civic groups, condemned intimidation and violence against journalists.
Politics

Indonesia slides in global press freedom index

Construction cranes operate near skyscrapers at a business district in Jakarta on Nov. 13, 2024.
Economy

Indonesia annual Q1 GDP growth slowest in more than three years
President Prabowo Subianto (right) and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shake hands after giving a press statement at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Nov. 6, 2024.
Editorial

Our neighbors' elections
A bus travels near Cirebon-1 coal-fired power plant in Cirebon, West Java on Oct. 18, 2020. The Asian Development Bank has agreed to help the state-owned electricity company PLN retire the plant 15 years earlier than its lifespan.
Regulations

New task force no guarantor of progress in coal retirement

Asia & Pacific

Air France, Lufthansa, others avoid Pakistan airspace amid India tensions
Jakarta

Pramono launches free preschool program for poor children
Middle East and Africa

Israel cabinet approves plan for Gaza 'conquest'
Jakarta

Pramono’s 24-hour parks plan raises security concerns
Tech

Govt suspends Sam Altman’s biometric identity project over legal concerns
Middle East and Africa

Rwanda in talks to receive migrants deported from US
Asia & Pacific

Voters largely tuned out of social media in Australia's 2025 election
Politics

Indonesia slides in global press freedom index
