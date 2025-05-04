TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity

An unprecedented crowd of hopeful jobseekers have flocked to Jakarta City Hall in the past few weeks to apply for jobs as sanitation workers, highlighting mounting concerns over unemployment and rising layoffs in the capital.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sun, May 4, 2025

Daily care: Sanitation workers clear away garbage from the Mampang-Kuningan underpass on Jan. 1, 2020, in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Aprillio Akbar)

A

n unprecedented crowd of hopeful jobseekers have flocked to Jakarta City Hall in the past few weeks to apply for jobs as sanitation workers, highlighting mounting concerns over unemployment and rising layoffs in the capital.

The Jakarta administration has allocated around 1,100 jobs in the Public Facility Maintenance Agency (PPSU) this year, and around 7,000 people have applied in just two days after the recruitment began on April 22. Another 1,000 new applications were recorded last week.

With their bright orange uniforms, sanitation workers, popularly known as the “orange troops”, are easy to recognize throughout every street, park and anywhere near water channels in Jakarta. They play major roles in cleaning and maintaining public services in the city.

The jobs require only a primary school education and basic reading and writing skills. Only registered Jakarta residents aged from 18 to 58 are eligible for the jobs.

Attracting university graduates

Despite the fact that the jobs do not require a lot of formal schooling, the recruitment drive attracts university graduates, including 37-year-old Atika Nurmalasari from Duren Sawit, East Jakarta.

On one afternoon at City Hall last week, Atika and her husband submitted the required paperwork for the same janitorial position. If hired, they will work one of three eight-hour shifts per day.

Daily care: Sanitation workers clear away garbage from the Mampang-Kuningan underpass on Jan. 1, 2020, in Central Jakarta.
Jakarta

Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity
Floundering public image: Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka inspects the free nutritious meal program trial at SD 1 Langkai state elementary school on Nov. 4, 2024, in Palangka Raya, Central Kalimantan.
Politics

Gibran grapples with shrinking influence six months into vice presidency
Not forgotten: A worker takes part in an International Workers' Memorial Day vigil on April 28 to honor colleagues who have died from workplace accidents and occupational diseases, in an industrial area in Jakarta.
Society

AI adoption for work safety faces challenges in Indonesia

Employees of a garment company in a factory in Central Java, in an undated photo.
Economy

Businesses fear new layoff task force could lead to criminalization
Workers wave to the camera as they leave a factory of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) in Sukoharjo, Central Java, on Feb. 28, 2025. Sritex ceased operations on March 1 after being declared insolvent by the Semarang Commercial Court.
Editorial

A dull May Day
Haj pilgrims walk to the departure terminal at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten, on May 1, 2025, ahead of their flights to Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz in Medina, Saudi Arabia. Nearly 400 pilgrims from Jakarta becomes the first group of pilgrims to fly to Saudi Arabia, marking the start of the 2025 haj season for more than 200,000 Indonesian pilgrims.
Society

Indonesia starts sending haj pilgrims to Saudi Arabia

Regulations

New task force no guarantor of progress in coal retirement
Culture and Entertainment

Into the depths: Omara Esteghlal's beast of burden
Asia & Pacific

Albanese basks in win, vows 'orderly' government
Jakarta

Jakartans rush to join ‘orange troops’ amid job scarcity
Politics

Gibran grapples with shrinking influence six months into vice presidency
Society

AI adoption for work safety faces challenges in Indonesia
Americas

Anxiety, pride as Harvard digs in for Trump 'blitzkrieg'
Asia & Pacific

Singapore ruling party wins election in landslide
