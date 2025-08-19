TheJakartaPost

Puan denies salary hike for lawmakers

Dio Suhenda and Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, August 19, 2025 Published on Aug. 19, 2025 Published on 2025-08-19T09:58:55+07:00

Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on July 1, 2025. Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on July 1, 2025. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

A

mid mounting public scrutiny of lawmakers’ paychecks, which reportedly stand at around Rp 100 million (US$6,100) per month, House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani has dismissed speculation about a recent salary hike, but confirmed that legislators now receive a housing allowance.

“There has been no [salary] increase. It’s just that, with House of Representatives members no longer receiving official housing, it has been replaced with a housing allowance. That is all,” Puan told reporters on the sidelines of the flag-lowering ceremony at the State Palace on Sunday.

She was referring to a policy signed by House secretary-general Indra Iskandar on Sept. 25, 2024, about a month before the inauguration of new lawmakers elected in February of that year.

The policy ended access to official residences at the Kalibata housing complex in South Jakarta for the 580 lawmakers serving in the 2024-2029 term, in exchange for a monthly accommodation allowance worth around Rp 50 million, roughly 10 times Jakarta’s minimum wage.

Built in the 1980s, the properties had long been the subject of complaints, with lawmakers citing rat infestations and leaking ceilings during the rainy season. As a result, many House members, especially those who already owned homes in Jakarta, opted to live in their private residences, leaving their staff to occupy the official housing instead.

With the official houses now vacated and returned to the Finance Ministry, which manages state assets, lawmakers have been receiving a monthly accommodation allowance instead.

