TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says
Brink’s Indonesia and Alfamart celebrate deployment of the 1,000th DRS machine
Local governance under scrutiny amid property tax protests
Trump drops Ukraine ceasefire demand after Putin summit
100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says
Brink’s Indonesia and Alfamart celebrate deployment of the 1,000th DRS machine
Local governance under scrutiny amid property tax protests
Trump drops Ukraine ceasefire demand after Putin summit
100 investment projects in Bali set to be demolished this year

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Independence Day ceremony marked by military parade

Yerica Lai and Ruth Dea Juwita (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, August 18, 2025 Published on Aug. 17, 2025 Published on 2025-08-17T19:26:06+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Mounted infantry troops are seen on Aug. 17 at the Merdeka Palace's yard ahead of the annual flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 80th Independence Day in Jakarta. Mounted infantry troops are seen on Aug. 17 at the Merdeka Palace's yard ahead of the annual flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 80th Independence Day in Jakarta. (Antara/Galih Pradipta)

E

xcitement ran high as Indonesians marked the nation’s 80th Independence Day with a mix of tradition and festivity at the Merdeka Palace on Sunday, as President Prabowo Subianto made his debut at the helm of the ceremony.

Dressed in an ivory Malay-style beskap and trousers paired with a black peci (traditional cap), and a jasmine garland, Prabowo led the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta, serving as the inspector of the commemoration of the nation’s independence.

The ceremony began with a parade from the National Monument (Monas) to the palace that involved the Indonesian Military (TNI). The parade was followed by a gilded carriage with replicas of the original red-and-white flag and the Proclamation of Independence, which were escorted by 145 cavalry troops, the highest number to take part in the procession.

The procession also featured military and police academy drum band personnel dressed in traditional attire and an air show by fighter jets from various air bases that flew in formation over the capital and drew red-and-white smoke trails across the sky above the Merdeka Palace to resemble the national flag.

Prabowo himself is a former army general who observers say has brought a “military-style” leadership to the government, as evidenced in his boot camp-style retreat for cabinet members as well as his reliance on the military to run his campaign programs and military figures placed in key cabinet posts.

Dressed in the black attire of Gayo in Aceh, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka was seen at the palace with his wife Selvi Ananda and their children.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Sunday marked the largest Independence Day celebration ever held on the palace grounds after the government decided to add 2,000 slots the original public quota of 16,000.

Popular

Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says

Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says
Brink’s Indonesia and Alfamart celebrate deployment of the 1,000th DRS machine

Brink’s Indonesia and Alfamart celebrate deployment of the 1,000th DRS machine
Local governance under scrutiny amid property tax protests

Local governance under scrutiny amid property tax protests

Related Articles

Prabowo leads first Independence Day ceremony in Jakarta

Former presidents invited to Independence Day ceremony

Reform first, arms second

Airlines blast inefficient international airport push

South Korea's military has shrunk by 20 percent in 6 years as male population drops

Related Article

Prabowo leads first Independence Day ceremony in Jakarta

Former presidents invited to Independence Day ceremony

Reform first, arms second

Airlines blast inefficient international airport push

South Korea's military has shrunk by 20 percent in 6 years as male population drops

Popular

Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says

Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says
Brink’s Indonesia and Alfamart celebrate deployment of the 1,000th DRS machine

Brink’s Indonesia and Alfamart celebrate deployment of the 1,000th DRS machine
Local governance under scrutiny amid property tax protests

Local governance under scrutiny amid property tax protests

More in Indonesia

 View more
A police officer stands guard in front of a Christian prayer house on July 28 following a violent disruption of religious activities in Padang Sarai, Padang, West Sumatra. A group of residents vandalized the property belonging to the Indonesian Faithful Christian Church (GKSI) Anugerah Padang on July 27, leading to the arrest of nine individuals.
Society

Religious Affairs Ministry vows crackdown on intolerance
Former House of Representatives (DPR) speaker and Golkar Party chairman Setya Novanto sits in the courtroom on April 24, 2018, during his verdict hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta. Setya Novanto, once among Indonesia's most influential politicians, had been accused of taking millions in kickbacks and bribes linked to the issuance of e-ID.
Politics

Ex-House speaker Setya Novanto released on parole
Making his return: Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri (right) speaks with Hasto Kristiyanto on Thursday at party headquarters in Jakarta, following his reappointment as the party's secretary-general. In addition to Hasto's reappointment to one of the most strategic positions in the party, Megawati also announced the new lineup of party executives.
Politics

Hasto returns as PDI-P secretary-general after presidential pardon

Highlight
Mounted infantry troops ride at the Merdeka Palace's yard ahead of the annual flag-hoisting ceremony to commemorate the 80th Independence Day in Jakarta on Aug. 17, 2025.
Politics

Independence Day ceremony marked by military parade
President Prabowo Subianto (left) People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) Speaker Ahmad Muzani (second left), House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani (second right) and Regional Representatives Council (DPD) Speaker Sultan Bachtiar Najamudin (right)before he delivers his annual State of the Nation address during the People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025, ahead of the country's 80th Independence Day.
Editorial

Centralization by budget
President Prabowo Subianto delivers his State of the Nationa address onstage during the annual People's Consultative Assembly (MPR) plenary meeting at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Aug. 15, 2025.
Regulations

2026 budget ripe with politics, somewhat thinner on strategy

The Latest

 View more
Society

Religious Affairs Ministry vows crackdown on intolerance
Economy

Investment opportunities in Indonesia’s growing logistics sector
Americas

Air Canada grounded as striking union defies order to get back to work
Middle East and Africa

Iranians struggle with GPS disruption after Israel war
Economy

Singapore key exports slip in July as US shipments tumble 43%
Asia & Pacific

German foreign minister criticizes China ahead of trip to Japan, Indonesia
Academia

When neutrality becomes complicity in fight against plastic pollution
Academia

Finding clarity in the eye of the global storm
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Independence Day ceremony marked by military parade

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.