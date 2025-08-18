Ex-House speaker Setya Novanto released on parole

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
ormer House of Representatives (DPR) speaker Setya Novanto has been released on parole after serving about two-thirds of his 12-and-a-half year prison sentence for corruption in the botched procurement for e-ID system.
On Saturday, the disgraced former Golkar Party politician was granted parole and released from Sukamiskin Penitentiary in West Java, where he has served more than 7 years after he was found guilty of rigging and accepting bribes and kickbacks from the e-ID project in April 2018.
“The parole came after Setya won a case review that commuted his 15-year jail sentence to 12 years and six months,” West Java Corrections Office head Kusnali said on Sunday, as quoted by Antara.
Setya, he said, has also received numerous sentence remissions in the past.
In June, a three-member panel at the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Setya’s case review request he filed in 2020 to challenge his 15-year prison sentence that the Jakarta Corruption Court issued in 2018.
The Supreme Court bench, presided by justice Surya Jaya, sentenced Setya to 12 years and six months in prison, automatically modifying his previous sentence in the high-profile corruption case that caused Rp 2.3 trillion (US$142.1 million) in state losses.
The court also reduced his five-years waiting period before he can run for public office to the two following years after his release.
