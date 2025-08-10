Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Dancers perform a Betawi dance on July 6, 2025 during a large-scale cultural show at a Car-Free Day (CFD) at the Hotel Indonesia traffic circle, Central Jakarta. The cultural performance, themed Jakarta in Color, featured thousands of traditional dancers and martial artists, and was held to promote and preserve Betawi cultural heritage. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Jakarta is considered a good model for Car Free Day (CFD) activities because the city administration clearly separates spaces for exercising and economic activities.

T he Home Ministry requested an evaluation for the implementation of Car Free Days (CFDs) in several regions because they have turned into pop-up markets rather than free emission days for a healthy lifestyle.

“The Car Free Days have become pop-up markets in the morning,” Deputy Home Minister Bima Arya Sugiarto said during a national conference on ecological financing in Jakarta on Aug. 5, as quoted by Kompas.com.

“There are more people snacking on seblak [crackers cooked with vegetables, eggs and spicy sauce], cilok [skewered sago cake] and fried bakso [meatball] than sweating after running. The garbage is piling up everywhere.”

Bima then asked Deputy Environment Minister Diaz Hendropriyono to supervise the implementation of CFDs in several regions. He even suggested halting CFD temporarily for the evaluation process.

“The CFDs are getting absurd everywhere. Perhaps the deputy environment minister could jointly control [the event],” he said. “For the CFDs need to be evaluated, we can stop them temporarily.”

Bima said that Jakarta has become a role model for CFDs because the events are managed well, are in line with the goal to reduce carbon emissions and provide space for activities like riding bicycles.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The former Bogor mayor added that waste management and areas for culinary spots are neatly organized in Jakarta.