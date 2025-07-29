‘Greener’ bus service links Blok M to Ancol

Passengers hop on a Transjakarta electric bus on Sept. 9, 2024, at the Bundaran Senayan bus stop in South Jakarta. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

As Jakarta continues to expand public transportation services, people laud the newest Transjakarta electric bus route connecting Blok M in South Jakarta with Ancol in North Jakarta, two of the capital’s major tourism hubs.

A s Jakarta continues to expand public transportation services, people lauded the newest Transjakarta electric bus route connecting Blok M in South Jakarta with Ancol in North Jakarta, two of the capital’s major tourism hubs, although some are still wary that the soon-to-be popular route might face extremely high demand.

Blok M is famous for its shopping quarter and culinary scene, and several new Transjakarta routes have been built as part of infrastructure upgrades centered on transit-oriented development (TOD) in the area.

Meanwhile, Ancol beach is known for Taman Impian Jaya Ancol (Ancol Dreamland Park) – the capital’s most popular amusement park that drew almost 10 million visitors last year. The Ancol Dreamland Park is managed by city-owned real estate company PT Pembangunan Jaya Ancol.

Thus, the Blok M-Ancol bus corridor, which was launched on Saturday, is expected not only to boost tourism but also to increase accessibility, something that 49-year-old Iin Widyaningsih has longed for.

On Sunday afternoon when the traffic was relatively light, Iin tried the new bus service to reach Ancol from Blok M within only 45 minutes.

Iin lives in Petamburan, West Jakarta and has been working at Ancol for more than a decade. The new Blok M-Ancol route has a bus stop near her home and another near her workplace, offering her a quicker, cheaper daily commute.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

A one-way trip costs only Rp 3,500 (21 US cents).