‘Greener’ bus service links Blok M to Ancol

As Jakarta continues to expand public transportation services, people laud the newest Transjakarta electric bus route connecting Blok M in South Jakarta with Ancol in North Jakarta, two of the capital’s major tourism hubs.
Blok M is famous for its shopping quarter and culinary scene, and several new Transjakarta routes have been built as part of infrastructure upgrades centered on transit-oriented development (TOD) in the area.
Meanwhile, Ancol beach is known for Taman Impian Jaya Ancol (Ancol Dreamland Park) – the capital’s most popular amusement park that drew almost 10 million visitors last year. The Ancol Dreamland Park is managed by city-owned real estate company PT Pembangunan Jaya Ancol.
Thus, the Blok M-Ancol bus corridor, which was launched on Saturday, is expected not only to boost tourism but also to increase accessibility, something that 49-year-old Iin Widyaningsih has longed for.
On Sunday afternoon when the traffic was relatively light, Iin tried the new bus service to reach Ancol from Blok M within only 45 minutes.
Iin lives in Petamburan, West Jakarta and has been working at Ancol for more than a decade. The new Blok M-Ancol route has a bus stop near her home and another near her workplace, offering her a quicker, cheaper daily commute.
A one-way trip costs only Rp 3,500 (21 US cents).
