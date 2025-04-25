TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Commuters laud new Transjabodetabek route, but demand more feeders

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, April 25, 2025 Published on Apr. 24, 2025 Published on 2025-04-24T20:38:43+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Commuters laud new Transjabodetabek route, but demand more feeders Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) poses with a number of commuters at Blok M bus terminal in South Jakarta on April 24, 2025, on the sidelines of the launching of new Transjabodetabek bus route connecting Blok M and Tangerang's Alam Sutera. (Berita Jakarta/Reza Pratama Putra)

J

akarta Governor Pramono Anung’s recent initiative to expand intercity bus routes under the Transjabodetabek network has been positively received by the public, although some commuters have called for improved connectivity between their homes and transportation hubs such as bus stops and train stations.

To mark National Transportation Day on Thursday, Pramono launched a new Transjabodetabek route connecting South Jakarta’s business and shopping district, Blok M, with the Alam Sutera township in Tangerang, Banten. Spanning nearly 60 kilometers, the route features 26 bus stops and offers a service at 20-minute intervals. 

The journey from Alam Sutera to Blok M took approximately 90 minutes during the Thursday morning rush hour, with traffic congestion reported along parts of the route. Still, Novita, a worker from Serpong, South Tangerang, expressed appreciation for the service’s affordability, noting that it cost only Rp 3,500 (21 US cents) per trip.

“I used to rely on a private vehicle because there was no public transportation access near my home,” said the 28-year-old.

Another South Tangerang resident, Efendi, said the new bus service would benefit many commuters, but emphasized that stakeholders must go further by extending feeder services beyond Jakarta to enhance overall connectivity.

Read also: Transjabodetabek’s Blok M-Alam Sutera route commences operation

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

“It would be much better if the government provided smaller feeder buses to connect residential areas with bus stops,” he said, adding that he used an online ride-hailing service that morning to reach the nearest stop.

Popular

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice
Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 billion

Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 billion
South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances

South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances

Related Articles

Jakarta governor apologizes for last week's massive traffic snarl-up

Transjakarta's Petukangan bus stop renamed after D’Masiv band

Commuters bemoan KRL schedule change

Jakarta announces Rp 1 public transportation fare for NYE

Blok M’s viral bites: To wait or not to wait?

Related Article

Jakarta governor apologizes for last week's massive traffic snarl-up

Transjakarta's Petukangan bus stop renamed after D’Masiv band

Commuters bemoan KRL schedule change

Jakarta announces Rp 1 public transportation fare for NYE

Blok M’s viral bites: To wait or not to wait?

Popular

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice

Govt turns down Malaysian request to buy Indonesian rice
Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 billion

Norway sovereign wealth fund posts negative return of $39.7 billion
South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances

South Korea GDP unexpectedly contracts, reinforcing rate cut chances

More in Indonesia

 View more
JakTV editor in chief Tian Bahtiar (center) is escorted by security officers to a prisoner transport vehicle on April 22, 2025, following his questioning at the Attorney General’s Office in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta. Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso/foc
Archipelago

Press associations express concern over AGO’s arrest of JakTV chief editor
Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) poses with a number of commuters at Blok M bus terminal in South Jakarta on April 24, 2025, on the sidelines of the launching of new Transjabodetabek bus route connecting Blok M and Tangerang's Alam Sutera.
Jakarta

Commuters laud new Transjabodetabek route, but demand more feeders
Intelligent self care: A male Sumatran orangutan named Rakus is seen on Aug. 25, 2022, two months after wound self-treatment using a medicinal plant at the Suaq Balimbing research site, a protected rainforest area in Indonesia. Following the self-treatment, the facial wound below Rakus' right eye had become barely visible. Safruddin/Max Planck Institute of Animal Behavior/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES MANDATORY CREDIT
Archipelago

Six rescued East Kutai orangutans released back to the wild

Highlight
Danantara's chief investment officer Pandu Sjahrir (left), CEO Rosan Roeslani (middle), chief operating officer Dony Oskaria (right) join hands for a photo at the management team announcement in Jakarta on Mar. 24, 2025.
Markets

Danantara’s entry into capital market raises long-term risks
Illustration.
Editorial

Pressing on
President Prabowo Subianto gets off the presidential plane after landing at the Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on April 15, 2025, following his foreign visits to five Middle Eastern countries to discuss about various issues with their respective leaders.
Regulations

Prabowo greenlights rice export amid rising production

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Press associations express concern over AGO’s arrest of JakTV chief editor
Markets

Stocks, dollar eye weekly rise on Trump's tariff backdown
Academia

Developing countries can lead in medical innovation
Jakarta

Commuters laud new Transjabodetabek route, but demand more feeders
Archipelago

Six rescued East Kutai orangutans released back to the wild
Academia

Beyond nostalgia: Bandung Spirit and the fight for human rights today
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia, Fiji pledge stronger cooperation in agriculture, defense
Markets

Danantara’s entry into capital market raises long-term risks
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Commuters laud new Transjabodetabek route, but demand more feeders

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.