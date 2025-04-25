Commuters laud new Transjabodetabek route, but demand more feeders

Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung (right) poses with a number of commuters at Blok M bus terminal in South Jakarta on April 24, 2025, on the sidelines of the launching of new Transjabodetabek bus route connecting Blok M and Tangerang's Alam Sutera. (Berita Jakarta/Reza Pratama Putra)

J akarta Governor Pramono Anung’s recent initiative to expand intercity bus routes under the Transjabodetabek network has been positively received by the public, although some commuters have called for improved connectivity between their homes and transportation hubs such as bus stops and train stations.

To mark National Transportation Day on Thursday, Pramono launched a new Transjabodetabek route connecting South Jakarta’s business and shopping district, Blok M, with the Alam Sutera township in Tangerang, Banten. Spanning nearly 60 kilometers, the route features 26 bus stops and offers a service at 20-minute intervals.

The journey from Alam Sutera to Blok M took approximately 90 minutes during the Thursday morning rush hour, with traffic congestion reported along parts of the route. Still, Novita, a worker from Serpong, South Tangerang, expressed appreciation for the service’s affordability, noting that it cost only Rp 3,500 (21 US cents) per trip.

“I used to rely on a private vehicle because there was no public transportation access near my home,” said the 28-year-old.

Another South Tangerang resident, Efendi, said the new bus service would benefit many commuters, but emphasized that stakeholders must go further by extending feeder services beyond Jakarta to enhance overall connectivity.

Read also: Transjabodetabek’s Blok M-Alam Sutera route commences operation

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

“It would be much better if the government provided smaller feeder buses to connect residential areas with bus stops,” he said, adding that he used an online ride-hailing service that morning to reach the nearest stop.