Jakarta Post
Transjabodetabek bus begins Blok M-Alam Sutera trial run

The Greater Jakarta commuter bus service is trialing the first of five new routes planned to start operating by the end of April, a move that appears aimed at fulfiling the newly installed governor's campaign promise to expand intercity connectivity.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, April 15, 2025

A Transjabodetabek bus appears in this undated photograph. (Tempo/Marifka Wahyu Hidayat)

T

he capital launched on Tuesday a trial run of the new Transjabodetabek bus service connecting the shopping and culinary hub of Blok M in South Jakarta and Alam Sutera, a sprawling integrated development in the cities of Tangerang and South Tangerang in neighboring Banten province.

The new commuter bus service, named for the portmanteau Jabodetabek (Jakarta, Bogor, Depok, Tangerang, Bekasi), is part of a bid to reduce reliance on private vehicles among residents of Greater Jakarta.

The inaugural route departs from the Blok M bus terminal, serving around eight stops before entering a toll road and ending at the Alam Sutera bus shelter in Tangerang, Kompas.com reported.

The Jakarta Transportation Agency is considering the addition of other stops along the route.

“The target is for [the bus service] to be operational at the end of April,” agency head Syafrin Liputo said on Tuesday, as quoted by Kompas.com.

The Blok M-Alam Sutera route is one of five Transjabodetabek routes in the works under an initiative by Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung, who was newly installed in February, to expand connectivity between the capital and its satellite cities in Banten and West Java.

The four other planned routes are to connect Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) 2 in Tangerang regency and Pluit in North Jakarta, PIK 2 and Jembatan Baru in West Jakarta, Kota Wisata in the West Java city of Bogor and Cawang in East Jakarta and Binong in Tangerang regency and Grogol in West Jakarta.

Transjabodetabek is an expansion of Jakarta’s commuter bus service Transjakarta, which has booked high ridership since its launch in 2004. Transjabodetabek was launched in 2016 and currently serves 10 routes across Greater Jakarta.

During his gubernatorial campaign ahead of last year’s regional head elections in November, Pramono promised to expand the number of Transjabodetabek routes.

Transjakarta president director Welfizon Yuza said on Monday that the five new routes would be launched before the governor’s first 100 days in office, TribunNews.com reported.

