TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal
BKKBN launches back-to-school campaign to boost father involvement
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
ASML warns it may not achieve growth in 2026, shares drop

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal
BKKBN launches back-to-school campaign to boost father involvement
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
ASML warns it may not achieve growth in 2026, shares drop

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Jakarta launches trial to reopen waste-to-fuel plant 

The Jakarta Environment Agency started testing the refused-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta ahead of its reopening in September, after the site was closed following complaints from local residents about thick and smelly smoke.

Gembong Hanung (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, July 17, 2025 Published on Jul. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-07-16T17:44:34+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
The refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant is seen in Rorotan, North Jakarta. The refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant is seen in Rorotan, North Jakarta. (WIKA/WIKA)

T

he Jakarta administration is set to reopen the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta by September with local residents who formerly opposed to it demanding that related authorities impose measures to reduce health and environmental risks.

The Rorotan RDF plant, whose construction by state-owned firm PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA) finished earlier this year, has the capacity to process 2,500 tonnes of waste generated by the capital city every day. The construction firm has claimed that the Rorotan plant is the world’s largest RDF plant.

But WIKA and the Jakarta Environmental Agency suspended the plant’s test run in February following complaints from residents about thick and foul-smelling smoke emanating from the site that allegedly caused dozens of children to suffer from upper respiratory and eye infections.

After the suspension, the agency and WIKA installed more supporting facilities such as deodorizers, industrial filters, wet scrubbers and air quality monitoring stations in an effort to block air pollution.

The agency started test runs last week at the plant by processing 50 tonnes of inorganic waste per day. The amount of trash is expected to be raised to 150 to 500 tonnes in August, before reaching between 500 and 2,500 tonnes in September.

“We launch evaluations after each trial because we want the RDF plant to run optimally and flawlessly,” Jakarta Environment Agency’s integrated waste management unit head Agung Pujo Winarko said on Monday.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Health concerns spark strong opposition to reopening of Rorotan RDF plant

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal

Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal
BKKBN launches back-to-school campaign to boost father involvement

BKKBN launches back-to-school campaign to boost father involvement

Related Articles

Jakarta doesn’t need sweeps, but shelter and support

North Jakarta braces for tidal flooding until end June

Indonesia banks on Danantara to reignite stalled waste-to-energy projects

Jakarta backs Prabowo’s seawall project despite environmental concerns

Businesses grapple with Bali's single-use plastics ban

Related Article

Jakarta doesn’t need sweeps, but shelter and support

North Jakarta braces for tidal flooding until end June

Indonesia banks on Danantara to reignite stalled waste-to-energy projects

Jakarta backs Prabowo’s seawall project despite environmental concerns

Businesses grapple with Bali's single-use plastics ban

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal

Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal
BKKBN launches back-to-school campaign to boost father involvement

BKKBN launches back-to-school campaign to boost father involvement

More in Indonesia

 View more
William Wallace Molyneaux (center left) of the United States attends a press conference on June 5 at the Bali National Narcotics Agency after being arrested on drug related crimes in Denpasar, Bali. Molyneaux was arrested on May 23, allegedly carrying seven packages containing 99 pills of amphetamine, Bali's narcotics agency told reporters in Denpasar. Molyneaux has multiple charges leveled against him including distributing drugs, which carries the maximum penalty of death by execution.
Archipelago

Bali emerges as major hot spot for transnational drug trafficking: BNN
President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman embrace in Jeddah on July 3, 2025, the final day of the Indonesian leader’s three-day state visit to the Gulf kingdom.
Society

Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca
The refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant is seen in Rorotan, North Jakarta.
Jakarta

Jakarta launches trial to reopen waste-to-fuel plant

Highlight
Visitors look at a textile machine on Thursday during the 20th Indo Intertex Expo at Jakarta International Expo in Sawah Besar, North Jakarta. Around 600 companies from 16 countries are taking part in the international textile and garment exhibition, which runs until March 23
Economy

Domestic concerns loom as businesses cheer on US-RI deal
Workers load fresh fruits bunches (FFBs) onto a truck on May 23, 2024, at Sungai Mesjid Port in Dumai, Riau. Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producer, has beenlooking to use biomass as a way to reduce costly fuel imports.
Editorial

Prabowo’s EU triumph
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (center) walks with his lawyer Hotman Paris (right) upon arriving for an interrogation at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) headquarters in Jakarta on July 15, 2025. Investigators question the former minister as a witness in a corruption case pertaining to the procurement of Chromebook laptops in the then-education ministry.
Politics

AGO may close in on former minister in laptop graft case as more suspects named

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Bali emerges as major hot spot for transnational drug trafficking: BNN
Academia

The ever-evolving 'Trump doctrine' and the fight for US strategy
Academia

Indonesia–EU CEPA: A strategic leap toward global trade leadership
Society

Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca
Economy

Domestic concerns loom as businesses cheer on US-RI deal
Jakarta

Jakarta launches trial to reopen waste-to-fuel plant

Academia

Guns, goals and growth: Indonesia, France boost defense ties
Opinion

Analysis: Influencer's arrest in Myanmar shows RI's weak overseas protection
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Jakarta launches trial to reopen waste-to-fuel plant 

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.