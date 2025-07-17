Jakarta launches trial to reopen waste-to-fuel plant 

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The Jakarta Environment Agency started testing the refused-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta ahead of its reopening in September, after the site was closed following complaints from local residents about thick and smelly smoke.
he Jakarta administration is set to reopen the refuse-derived fuel (RDF) plant in Rorotan, North Jakarta by September with local residents who formerly opposed to it demanding that related authorities impose measures to reduce health and environmental risks.
The Rorotan RDF plant, whose construction by state-owned firm PT Wijaya Karya (WIKA) finished earlier this year, has the capacity to process 2,500 tonnes of waste generated by the capital city every day. The construction firm has claimed that the Rorotan plant is the world’s largest RDF plant.
But WIKA and the Jakarta Environmental Agency suspended the plant’s test run in February following complaints from residents about thick and foul-smelling smoke emanating from the site that allegedly caused dozens of children to suffer from upper respiratory and eye infections.
After the suspension, the agency and WIKA installed more supporting facilities such as deodorizers, industrial filters, wet scrubbers and air quality monitoring stations in an effort to block air pollution.
The agency started test runs last week at the plant by processing 50 tonnes of inorganic waste per day. The amount of trash is expected to be raised to 150 to 500 tonnes in August, before reaching between 500 and 2,500 tonnes in September.
“We launch evaluations after each trial because we want the RDF plant to run optimally and flawlessly,” Jakarta Environment Agency’s integrated waste management unit head Agung Pujo Winarko said on Monday.
