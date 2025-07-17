TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
ASML warns it may not achieve growth in 2026, shares drop
BKKBN launches back-to-school campaign to boost father involvement

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
ASML warns it may not achieve growth in 2026, shares drop
BKKBN launches back-to-school campaign to boost father involvement

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Demystifying China’s manufacturing success

The vast expanse that is China is a significant part of how it achieved technological success at such low prices, but this achievement is also linked to the delivery of high-quality education, encouragement of local-foreign ventures as well as the nurture of horizontal domestic competition.

Zhang Jun (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Project Syndicate/Shanghai, China
Thu, July 17, 2025 Published on Jul. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-07-16T14:01:08+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A welder works on July 15, 2025, at a steel structure fabrication factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, East China. A welder works on July 15, 2025, at a steel structure fabrication factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, East China. (AFP/-)

C

hinese manufacturing has come a long way, and by some measures, it is stronger than ever. Whereas foreign-invested enterprises were the driving force behind China’s manufacturing exports 20 years ago, most of these firms are now leaving China, having lost their market share to domestic competitors.

And these dominant Chinese companies are not limited to the low value-added production of the past. They are global leaders in many high-tech industries, such as semiconductors and electric vehicles, where they hold an absolute price advantage.

Today’s China is reminiscent of Japan and South Korea in their heydays. In the 1970s, Japan was producing high-tech products that outperformed American alternatives, including home appliances and automobiles. And in the 1990s, South Korea emerged as a powerhouse in the electronics and automobile industries.

The difference is that the per capita gross domestic product of 1970s Japan and 1990s South Korea was approaching half that of the United States, but China’s per capita GDP today, in nominal terms, amounts to less than 16 percent of America’s: US$13,300 compared to $85,800.

The obvious question is how a country with such low per capita GDP has managed to reach the technological frontier in so many sectors. Another, perhaps more interesting, question is how China manages to keep the prices of the cutting-edge technologies it produces so low.

In both cases, an important part of the answer is China’s massive scale.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

If a country with a huge population can deliver high-quality education to its people, it will eventually accumulate disproportionate human capital. Such a country will learn more readily from advanced economies and develop its own innovative capacity earlier in its development.

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal

Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Related Articles

The ever-evolving 'Trump doctrine' and the fight for US strategy

AI: China’s unbeatable new export

Prioritizing agriculture in the Indonesia-Japan partnership

Investing in nature for the economy and humanity amid climate chaos

How should Indonesia respond to Trump's 32 percent tariff?

Related Article

The ever-evolving 'Trump doctrine' and the fight for US strategy

AI: China’s unbeatable new export

Prioritizing agriculture in the Indonesia-Japan partnership

Investing in nature for the economy and humanity amid climate chaos

How should Indonesia respond to Trump's 32 percent tariff?

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal

Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal
Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

More in Opinion

 View more
A welder works on July 15, 2025, at a steel structure fabrication factory in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, East China.
Academia

Demystifying China’s manufacturing success
Biofuel researcher Dibyo Pranowo stands in front of the prototype of a biodiesel reactor he invented as he shows drupes (left) and kernels of ‘kemiri sunan’ (Sunan candlenut) on Jan. 16, 2019, at the Agriculture Ministry’s research center in Sukabumi, West Java.
Academia

Research priorities and belated awareness
A researcher shows mosquitoes collected at a research center in Yogyakarta in this photo released on June 10, 2021, by the World Mosquito Program.
Academia

Hiring rebels as an option for downstreaming research

Highlight
Indonesia's head coach Patrick Kluivert gives instructions on the touchline during the World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match between Australia and Indonesia at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on March 20, 2025. (
Sports

Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying

Workers load fresh fruits bunches (FFBs) onto a truck on May 23, 2024, at Sungai Mesjid Port in Dumai, Riau. Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producer, has beenlooking to use biomass as a way to reduce costly fuel imports.
Editorial

Prabowo’s EU triumph
Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo talks during a livestreamed press briefing after the monthly Board of Governors meeting in June.
Economy

BI urges banks to boost lending amid slowing growth

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Prabowo vows to elevate Garuda through Boeing deal
Markets

Japanese auto exports to US dive in June as tariffs bite

Sports

Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying

Economy

BI urges banks to boost lending amid slowing growth
Companies

South Korea's top court clears Samsung Chairman Lee in 2015 merger fraud case
Archipelago

KAI reports yet another stone throwing attack against its trains
Companies

Trump says Coca-Cola to switch to cane sugar in US
Companies

Taiwan's TSMC says second quarter profit up 60%

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank you

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Demystifying China’s manufacturing success

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.