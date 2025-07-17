AGO may close in on former minister in laptop graft case as more suspects named

Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (center) walks with his lawyer Hotman Paris (right) on July 15 upon arriving for an interrogation at the Attorney General's Office (AGO) headquarters in Jakarta. Investigators questioned the former minister as a witness in a corruption case pertaining to the procurement of Chromebook laptops in the then-education ministry. (Antara/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Attorney General’s Office (AGO) investigators alleged that former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim had instructed the officials that are accused of favoring Google’s Chromebooks in the nationwide procurement project.

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has named four new suspects in the corruption case pertaining to the procurement of Google Chromebook laptops at the then-education, culture, research and technology ministry between 2019 and 2024, potentially closing in on former minister Nadiem Makarim.

Investigators with the Office of the Assistant Attorney General for Extraordinary Crimes (Jampidsus) named two former high-ranking officials at the ministry as suspects. They were Sri Wahyuningsih, who served as the ministry’s elementary school director from 2020 to 2021, and Mulyatsyah, junior high school director in the same period.

The other two suspects were Jurist Tan, who was Nadiem’s former special staff, and Ibrahim Arief, a former technology consultant who worked for the ministry.

The four suspects allegedly abused their authority by rigging the Rp 9.3 trillion (US$57 million) procurement project to specifically use Chromebook laptops.

The project, funded from the state budget and the ministry’s special allocation fund (DAK), resulted in the purchase of 1.2 million Chromebook laptops for schools of all educational levels across the country.

“[Their action] caused state losses because the program’s goals were not achieved as the laptops showed many weaknesses for schools in less developed areas,” Abdul said during a press briefing on Tuesday.