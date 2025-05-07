TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Ex-Pertamina director Nicke questioned in fuel import graft case

Former Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawati was among 12 witnesses questioned by AGO investigators in the corruption case pertaining to fuel import in the state-owned energy company.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, May 7, 2025

Ex-Pertamina director Nicke questioned in fuel import graft case Former state energy company Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawato leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025 after being interrogated as a witness in a case pertaining to procurement in the energy company between 2011 and 2021. (Antara/Reno Esnir)

I

nvestigators with the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) have interrogated Nicke Widyawati, former president director of state energy giant Pertamina, as a witness in the corruption case pertaining to fuel imports in the state-owned firm.

Nicke went to the AGO building in South Jakarta at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and only came out of the building around midnight.

She did not make any comments when reporters asked her about the interrogation session, only saying briefly, “I was questioned about the case, thanks”, as quoted by kompas.com, before entering her car.

Nicke, who led Pertamina between 2018 and 2024, was one of 12 witnesses questioned by AGO investigators on Tuesday. Among them were officials of private energy companies, such as a director of oil and gas company PT Bumi Siak Pusako, identified only as ISK, as well as PT Adaro Minerals integrated fuel supply chain division head, identified only as ME.

Investigators also interrogated several officials of Pertamina subsidiaries on Tuesday.

Read also: Consumers flee to rival brands, fueled by Pertamina scandal

The AGO has named nine suspects for their alleged involvement in an embezzlement scheme surrounding fuel imports that is estimated to have cost the state nearly Rp 1 quadrillion (US$60.91 billion).

Related Articles

SOEs may need to cut back on business trips, commissioners

Judging our judges

Judge arrests raise concerns over poor judicial oversight

Pertamina’s governance crisis and the lingering ghost of corruption

A look at monopoly rights in the new SOEs Law

Budi Gunawan (left, front), a former chief of the State Intelligence Agency, shakes hands with President Prabowo Subianto during his inauguration as coordinating political and security minister on Oct. 21, 2024, at the State Palace in Central Jakarta.
Society

Government forms anti-extortion task force
Former state energy company Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawato leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025 after being interrogated as a witness in a case pertaining to procurement in the energy company between 2011 and 2021.
Politics

Ex-Pertamina director Nicke questioned in fuel import graft case
Bill Gates, accompanied by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, views meal boxes during their visit to a school to inspect the free nutritious meals program in Jakarta on May 7, 2025.
Society

Bill Gates says AI key for health, education innovation

President Prabowo Subianto gestures when addressing his cabinet members during a meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on May 5, 2025. In the meeting, Prabowo asserted his authority amid growing perceptions of former president Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo's shadow.
Politics

‘I’m in charge’, says Prabowo
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto delivers a press statement at the State Palace on April 28, 2025, after meeting President Prabowo Subianto to report on the ongoing negotiations with Washington aimed at averting steep US import tariffs to be imposed on Indonesian-made goods.
Editorial

Saving the economy
A worker produces coconut-shell charcoals at Lemo-lemo Village in Central Mamuju, West Sulawesi, on Sunday. Locals in the village produce the charcoals up to 3 quintals per day and sell them for Rp 6,500 (44 US cents) per kilograms to briquettes factories and restaurants.
Markets

Industry, farmers lock horns on coconut export curb proposal to cool price

Society

Government forms anti-extortion task force
Politics

Ex-Pertamina director Nicke questioned in fuel import graft case
Society

Bill Gates says AI key for health, education innovation
Regulations

Govt bends local content rule to lowest level to spur domestic buys
Europe

World energy methane emissions near record high in 2024, says IEA
Asia & Pacific

Asian airlines re-route, cancel flights due to India-Pakistan fighting
Jakarta

Indonesia's silvermen beg to make ends meet
Economy

Retailers push for cash transfers to boost household spending
