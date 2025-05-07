Ex-Pertamina director Nicke questioned in fuel import graft case

Former state energy company Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawato leaves the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) building in Jakarta on Jan. 10, 2025 after being interrogated as a witness in a case pertaining to procurement in the energy company between 2011 and 2021. (Antara/Reno Esnir)

Former Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawati was among 12 witnesses questioned by AGO investigators in the corruption case pertaining to fuel import in the state-owned energy company.

I nvestigators with the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) have interrogated Nicke Widyawati, former president director of state energy giant Pertamina, as a witness in the corruption case pertaining to fuel imports in the state-owned firm.

Nicke went to the AGO building in South Jakarta at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and only came out of the building around midnight.

She did not make any comments when reporters asked her about the interrogation session, only saying briefly, “I was questioned about the case, thanks”, as quoted by kompas.com, before entering her car.

Nicke, who led Pertamina between 2018 and 2024, was one of 12 witnesses questioned by AGO investigators on Tuesday. Among them were officials of private energy companies, such as a director of oil and gas company PT Bumi Siak Pusako, identified only as ISK, as well as PT Adaro Minerals integrated fuel supply chain division head, identified only as ME.

Investigators also interrogated several officials of Pertamina subsidiaries on Tuesday.

Read also: Consumers flee to rival brands, fueled by Pertamina scandal

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The AGO has named nine suspects for their alleged involvement in an embezzlement scheme surrounding fuel imports that is estimated to have cost the state nearly Rp 1 quadrillion (US$60.91 billion).