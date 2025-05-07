Ex-Pertamina director Nicke questioned in fuel import graft case

Former Pertamina president director Nicke Widyawati was among 12 witnesses questioned by AGO investigators in the corruption case pertaining to fuel import in the state-owned energy company.
nvestigators with the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) have interrogated Nicke Widyawati, former president director of state energy giant Pertamina, as a witness in the corruption case pertaining to fuel imports in the state-owned firm.
Nicke went to the AGO building in South Jakarta at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and only came out of the building around midnight.
She did not make any comments when reporters asked her about the interrogation session, only saying briefly, “I was questioned about the case, thanks”, as quoted by kompas.com, before entering her car.
Nicke, who led Pertamina between 2018 and 2024, was one of 12 witnesses questioned by AGO investigators on Tuesday. Among them were officials of private energy companies, such as a director of oil and gas company PT Bumi Siak Pusako, identified only as ISK, as well as PT Adaro Minerals integrated fuel supply chain division head, identified only as ME.
Investigators also interrogated several officials of Pertamina subsidiaries on Tuesday.
The AGO has named nine suspects for their alleged involvement in an embezzlement scheme surrounding fuel imports that is estimated to have cost the state nearly Rp 1 quadrillion (US$60.91 billion).
