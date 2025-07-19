TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying
Kertajati’s hard lesson
Authorities partially close Mt. Rinjani after two accidents involving foreign climbers
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying
Kertajati’s hard lesson
Authorities partially close Mt. Rinjani after two accidents involving foreign climbers
Indonesia gains approval to build haj village near Grand Mosque in Mecca

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Ex-minister Thomas Lembong gets 4.5 years in prison in sugar import graft case

Judges with the Jakarta Corruption Court found former trade minister Thomas Lembong guilty of violating regulations by authorizing raw sugar imports that involved several private companies between 2015 and 2016.

Maretha Uli (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, July 19, 2025 Published on Jul. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-07-18T20:50:16+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
A guard puts a handcuff on former trade minister and graft convict Thomas Lembong (second left), who is accompanied by former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan (third left) after the verdict hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on July 18. A panel of judges sentence Lembong to four-and-a-half years in prison and a Rp 750 million (US$45,871) fine after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the import of raw sugar. A guard puts a handcuff on former trade minister and graft convict Thomas Lembong (second left), who is accompanied by former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan (third left) after the verdict hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on July 18. A panel of judges sentence Lembong to four-and-a-half years in prison and a Rp 750 million (US$45,871) fine after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the import of raw sugar. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

T

he Jakarta Corruption Court found former trade minister Thomas Lembong guilty of corruption over a sugar import policy he issued between 2015 and 2016 during his ministerial tenure under then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

“The court hereby sentences the defendant to four years and six months in prison,” presiding judge Dennie Arsan Fatrika said, reading the verdict during a hearing on Friday, greeted by roars of dissent from Thomas’ supporters attending the proceeding.

He added that the total sentence would be reduced by the eight months Thomas has already spent in detention since he was arrested last October.

The bench also ordered Thomas to pay a Rp 750 million (US$45,871) fine or serve an additional six months in prison by default.

The prison sentence was lower than the one demanded by Attorney General’s Office (AGO) prosecutors of seven years behind bars. But the judges granted the same amount of fines previously asked by the prosecutor team.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Dennie said that Thomas had “knowingly violated regulations” by authorizing raw sugar imports through state-owned trading firm PT Perdagangan Indonesia (PPI) in collaboration with several private sugar refineries, despite existing rules mandating that such imports must be carried out by state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying

Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying
Kertajati’s hard lesson

Kertajati’s hard lesson

Related Articles

Prosecutors seek seven years for Thomas Lembong in sugar graft case

Seven years prison sentence sought against PDI-P's Hasto

Indonesia confident on Paulus Tannos’ extradition after court ruling

PDI-P politician denies leader’s involvement in Hasto’s bribery case

Reversing the killing trend

Related Article

Prosecutors seek seven years for Thomas Lembong in sugar graft case

Seven years prison sentence sought against PDI-P's Hasto

Indonesia confident on Paulus Tannos’ extradition after court ruling

PDI-P politician denies leader’s involvement in Hasto’s bribery case

Reversing the killing trend

Popular

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China

Japan to export used destroyers to Philippines to deter China
Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying

Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying
Kertajati’s hard lesson

Kertajati’s hard lesson

More in Indonesia

 View more
Illustration of sexual crimes.
Archipelago

East Kalimantan man arrested for grooming, extorting Swedish teenager
Vast beauty: A hiker is seen on his journey to hike Mount Rinjani from Senaru route.
Archipelago

Authorities partially close Mt. Rinjani after two accidents involving foreign climbers
Surakarta Public Order Agency (Satpol PP) officers take down flags featuring the new logo of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) on July 16 in Surakarta, Central Java. The flags were installed in areas where banners featuring political party or mass organization emblems are prohibited as mandated by a 2023 mayoral regulation.
Politics

PSI to rebrand in closer alignment with Jokowi

Highlight
A guard puts a handcuff on former trade minister and graft convict Thomas Lembong (second left), who is accompanied by former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan (third left), after the verdict hearing against him at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Jakarta on July 18, 2025. A panel of judges sentence Lembong to four-and-a-half years in prison and a Rp 750 million (US$45,871) after finding him guilty in a corruption case pertaining to the raw sugar import.
Politics

Ex-minister Thomas Lembong gets 4.5 years in prison in sugar import graft case
A father and child enjoy the sunset at Kuta beach near Denpasar on Indonesia resort island of Bali on September 6, 2021.
Editorial

In fathers we trust
US President Donald Trump displays a signed executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods during a “Make America Wealthy Again“ trade announcement event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 2, 2025.
Americas

Indonesia not out of woods despite US, EU deals 

The Latest

 View more
Americas

US judge sets August hearing on bid to end Boeing criminal prosecution
Asia & Pacific

Cambodia cybercrime crackdown arrest tally hits 2,000
Archipelago

East Kalimantan man arrested for grooming, extorting Swedish teenager
Archipelago

Authorities partially close Mt. Rinjani after two accidents involving foreign climbers
Politics

PSI to rebrand in closer alignment with Jokowi
Economy

G20 finance chiefs back central bank independence in first communique since October
Economy

Hyrox craze spurs fitness boom as old-school gyms struggle
Opinion

Analysis: Government’s dubious response to slowing economy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Ex-minister Thomas Lembong gets 4.5 years in prison in sugar import graft case

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.