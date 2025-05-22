TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Former boss of textile firm Sritex arrested for corruption

The Attorney General’s Office (AGO) has accused Iwan Setiawan Lukminto, former president director of textile giant Sritex, of misappropriating loans that led to Rp 692 billion (US$42.4 million) in state losses.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Thu, May 22, 2025 Published on May. 22, 2025 Published on 2025-05-22T16:59:57+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former boss of textile firm Sritex arrested for corruption Attorney General's Office (AGO) officers escort Iwan Setiawan Lukminto (center), former president director of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) to a prisoner van after an interrogation session at the AGO building in Jakarta on May 21, 2025. The AGO named him and two other individuals suspects in a corruption case pertaining to the misappropriation of loans disbursed by several banks, including state-owned lenders, that incurred a Rp 692 billion state loss. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

I

nvestigators from the Attorney General’s Office (AGO) have arrested Iwan Setiawan Lukminto, former president director of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex), for allegedly misappropriating funds received from several banks that caused nearly Rp 700 billion (US$42.9 million) in state losses.

The AGO named Iwan, who led the company between 2005 and 2022, along with former Bank DKI president director Zainuddin Mappa and Bank BJB commercial and corporation division head Dicky Syahbandinata as suspects in the case.

Graft busters with the AGO had been investigating the case since October 2024 and questioned 55 witnesses and an expert witness in the investigation, according to Abdul Qohar, investigations director at the office of the assistant attorney general for extraordinary crimes.

“The investigators have obtained enough evidence for the alleged corruption pertaining to the loan disbursement from several state-owned lenders to [Sritex] with the outstanding loans totaling Rp 3.58 trillion as per October 2024,” Abdul said during a press briefing on Wednesday evening.

Around Rp 1 trillion of the loans came from several banks, namely Bank BJB, Bank Jateng and Bank DKI, which are owned by the regional administrations of West Java, Central Java and Jakarta, respectively.

The textile company also received a Rp 2.5 trillion loan from a syndication of several state-owned banks and financing institutions, such as Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI) and the Indonesian Export Financing Agency (LPEI). Sritex also received other loans from 20 privately owned banks.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Investigators accused Zainuddin and Dicky of giving bank loans to the textile company without launching a proper analysis of the company, which did not meet the required credit rating to be given a working capital loan.

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Countercyclical policies to support economic growth

Countercyclical policies to support economic growth
Attorney General's Office arrest CEO of textile giant Sritex

Attorney General's Office arrest CEO of textile giant Sritex

Related Articles

Offer to gift Trump an aircraft is 'normal thing' between allies, Qatar says

International outcry grows over Soeharto national hero proposal

TNI security protection for AGO draws flak

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage

No evidence of graft in Tangerang sea barrier case: Bareskrim

Related Article

Offer to gift Trump an aircraft is 'normal thing' between allies, Qatar says

International outcry grows over Soeharto national hero proposal

TNI security protection for AGO draws flak

Jakarta free meal kitchen resumes operation despite funding shortage

No evidence of graft in Tangerang sea barrier case: Bareskrim

Popular

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’

Essay competition: ‘Rethinking work: Driving sustainable growth in the digital age’
Countercyclical policies to support economic growth

Countercyclical policies to support economic growth
Attorney General's Office arrest CEO of textile giant Sritex

Attorney General's Office arrest CEO of textile giant Sritex

More in Indonesia

 View more
European Union Ambassador to Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam Denis Chaibi (center left), the United Cities and Local Governments of Asia- Pacific (UCLG ASPAC) Dakila Carlo E. Cua (center) and UCLG ASPAC Secretary-General Bernadia Irawati Tjandradewi are flanked on Wednesday by mayors from 10 Indonesian cities receiving Climate Action Plans (CAP) in Jakarta. The handover was held during the Climate Resilience and Innovation Forum (CRIF) organized by UCLG ASPAC in cooperation with Jakarta city administration and the EU.
Archipelago

Ten Indonesian cities receive EU-funded climate action plans
Attorney General's Office (AGO) officers escort Iwan Setiawan Lukminto (center), former president director of textile giant PT Sri Rejeki Isman (Sritex) to a prisoner van after an interrogation session at the AGO building in Jakarta on May 21, 2025. The AGO named him and two other individuals suspects in a corruption case pertaining to the misappropriation of loans disbursed by several banks, including state-owned lenders, that incurred a Rp 692 billion state loss.
Politics

Former boss of textile firm Sritex arrested for corruption
A health worker prepares a dose of the COVID-19 coronavirus booster vaccine for airport workers at Ngurah Rai International Airport near Denpasar, Bali on Jan. 30, 2023.
Society

Indonesia on alert as COVID-19 surges across Asia

Highlight
A sleeve patch featuring the logo of Finance Ministry's customs and excise directorate general is seen in this stock photo taken on March 13, 2023.
Politics

TNI general appointment as customs office head raises question
A throwback: Students observe the diorama in the National Awakening Museum in Central Jakarta on May 19, 2018. The country commemorates National Awakening Day on May 20 to mark the founding of the first organization championing Indonesian independence in 1908.
Editorial

Questioning historical revision
A man walks past the Bank Indonesia (BI) headquarters in Jakarta on Sept. 2, 2024.
Regulations

BI cuts benchmark rate by 25 bps

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Ten Indonesian cities receive EU-funded climate action plans
Politics

Former boss of textile firm Sritex arrested for corruption
Society

Indonesia on alert as COVID-19 surges across Asia
Middle East and Africa

Praise for Ramaphosa as he keeps cool amid Trump attack
Table Setting

Risotto, ribollita, realness: SOLA brings Tuscany to Menteng
Asia & Pacific

Time ripe for talks between Myanmar junta and ousted government, Anwar says
Regulations

Govt won’t raise taxes, plans to lower rates: Hashim
Politics

PDI-P pledges to defend democracy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Former boss of textile firm Sritex arrested for corruption

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.