KPK searches house of ex-governor Ridwan Kamil

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has searched the house of former West Java governor Ridwan Kamil, who has been out of the public limelight since losing the Jakarta gubernatorial race four months ago, as part of the agency’s probe into corruption at publicly listed lender Bank BJB.
KPK spokesperson Tessa Mahardika told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday that investigators launched the operation on Monday at Ridwan’s house in Bandung, the capital city of West Java.
Tessa said that the KPK had named five suspects in the corruption case at Bank BJB, the regional development bank of West Java and Banten, although he declined to provide who the suspects were and what the graft case entailed.
“[More information on the Bank BJB case] will only be released once all our operations have been completed. However, [we can confirm that] one of the locations searched was the residence of a former governor in the West Java administration," he added.
KPK deputy chair Fitroh Rohcahyanto said on Tuesday that the corruption case revolved around a botched procurement of advertising services, Tempo reported.
According to various media reports, Ridwan, a Golkar Party politician, was nowhere to be seen during and after the raid, although a luxury car did leave his house at midnight on Tuesday. It remains unclear who was in the car.
A staffer from Ridwan’s household, meanwhile, distributed to reporters a written statement from Ridwan, in which he confirmed that his house was raided by KPK investigators as part of a probe into Bank BJB and that the investigators had a proper search warrant.
