Human rights defenders face unrelenting attacks: Amnesty

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, July 16, 2025 Published on Jul. 15, 2025 Published on 2025-07-15T18:34:13+07:00

Police officers surround a protester on Aug. 22, 2024, amid demonstrations against the revision of the Regional Elections Law, in front of the legislative complex in Central Jakarta. Police officers surround a protester on Aug. 22, 2024, amid demonstrations against the revision of the Regional Elections Law, in front of the legislative complex in Central Jakarta. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

H

uman rights group Amnesty International Indonesia has documented what it calls a “massive” wave of attacks on human rights defenders in the first half of 2025, warning of deteriorating civic space and the government’s persistent failure to protect those speaking out.

In a report released earlier this week, the rights watchdog recorded 54 separate incidents affecting 104 individuals between January and June. These attacks came in the form of police reports, arrests, criminalization, intimidation and even physical violence.

Indigenous communities and journalists made up the largest share of victims, with 36 and 31 individuals targeted, respectively. Others included university students, academics and activists involved in labor-rights, anti-corruption and environmental campaigns.

The attacks peaked in May, with at least 35 defenders targeted that month alone, coinciding with a wave of nationwide protests, particularly during Labor Day demonstrations to demand stronger protections for labor rights.

The report highlights a troubling trend as the mid-year figure already approaches half of the 123 attacks Amnesty recorded throughout 2024, which affected nearly 300 human rights defenders.

“This shows the government's ongoing failure to protect those who defend human rights in Indonesia,” said Amnesty International Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid. “Even indigenous communities who are defending their land continue to face criminalization and harassment.”

Read also: Journalists, students report police brutality during May Day protest

More in Indonesia

 View more
Agrarian and Spatial Planning Minister Nusron Wahid (second left) walks along a bamboo bridge on Jan. 24 while inspecting the 30-kilometer sea fence in Kohod village, Tangerang regency, Banten.
Archipelago

Government to take over land not utilized after two years
Police officers surround a protester on Aug. 22, 2024, amid demonstrations against the revision of the Regional Elections Law, in front of the legislative complex in Central Jakarta.
Politics

Human rights defenders face unrelenting attacks: Amnesty
Culture Minister Fadli Zon (center) listens to statements from lawmakers during a meeting with House Commission X at the Legislative Complex in Senayan, South Jakarta, on July 2.
Politics

Fadli Zon’s choice of Culture Day sparks backlash

Highlight
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks before signing a resolution approved by Congress to rescind the EPA's 2023 approval of California's plans to require a rising number of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks, and another resolution on California's low-NOx, or low-nitrogen oxide, regulation for heavy-duty highway and off-road vehicles and engines, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 12, 2025.
Economy

Trump says Indonesia to face 19 percent tariff under trade deal
Rescuers search for missing victims of a ferry accident in the waters off the Bali Strait near Jembrana, on Bali island on July 5, 2025. Hundreds of Indonesian rescuers widened their search for dozens of missing people on July 4, after a ferry sank in rough seas on the way to the resort island of Bali, with six bodies recovered.
Editorial

No more business as usual
The ministers of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto's cabinet gather for a group photo after their swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on October 21, 2024. Newly inaugurated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on October 21 swore in his new cabinet, which includes key members of his predecessor's team and suggests he will continue his main policies, analysts said.
Politics

Deputy ministers' double jobs risk govt's performance

The Latest

 View more
Academia

AI: China’s unbeatable new export
Archipelago

Government to take over land not utilized after two years
Academia

Prioritizing agriculture in the Indonesia-Japan partnership
Economy

Gold boom, policy missteps fuel rise in deadly illegal mines
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia calls for ASEAN security forum reform amid regional frets
Academia

Making space for electoral innovation to realize democracy
Politics

Human rights defenders face unrelenting attacks: Amnesty
Opinion

Analysis: Prabowo’s nationalist image in question amid rampant hate crimes
