TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Enough with police brutality: Activists

At least 25 protesters who staged a rally in front of Surabaya’s Grahadi State Building in East Java on Monday were arrested by the police, while two journalists were beaten and made to delete the footage of the brutal arrests. 

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta, Surabaya
Thu, March 27, 2025 Published on Mar. 26, 2025 Published on 2025-03-26T21:12:02+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Enough with police brutality: Activists Police officers disperse demonstrators protesting the controversial revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in Surabaya, East Java, on March 24, 2025. (Antara/Didik Suhartono)

H

uman rights organizations have called for a "radical change" in security forces' approach to handling protests, alongside renewed efforts to protect freedom of speech in the country, following allegations of brutality against protesters and intimidation of journalists at demonstrations against the recent revision of the 2004 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law.

At least 25 protesters who staged a rally in front of Surabaya’s Grahadi State Building in East Java on Monday were arrested by the police, while two journalists were beaten and made to delete the footage of the brutal arrests. 

The demonstration began peacefully, with coordinators presenting their demands at around 3 p.m. But tensions escalated as protesters set tires on fire and the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd and extinguish the flames.

Some protesters were seen throwing bottles and stones at the officers, who responded by firing tear gas into the crowd. Shortly after, police detained a protester accused of carrying a Molotov cocktail.

The police later dispatched Mobile Brigade (Brimob) personnel to arrest scores of protesters, some of whom were subjected to violence.

Read also: Armed separatists kill teacher in Papua Highlands

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Similar brutality was also seen in Malang, East Java, a day earlier, as the police and TNI conducted searches and violently dispersed crowds at several demonstrations, including at Malang City Hall at around 7 p.m.

Popular

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says
Indonesia joins BRICS-backed New Development Bank

Indonesia joins BRICS-backed New Development Bank
How food influencers shape culinary trends in Indonesia

How food influencers shape culinary trends in Indonesia

Related Articles

New TNI Law could bring economic consequences

Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law

Police investigate intimidation of ‘Tempo’ journalists

Probe demanded after rats, pig's head sent to Tempo

Students allege police brutality during Indonesia Gelap rallies

Related Article

New TNI Law could bring economic consequences

Overlapping responsibilities loom over revised TNI Law

Police investigate intimidation of ‘Tempo’ journalists

Probe demanded after rats, pig's head sent to Tempo

Students allege police brutality during Indonesia Gelap rallies

Popular

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says

Budget cuts put Bali’s event industry on brink of collapse, association says
Indonesia joins BRICS-backed New Development Bank

Indonesia joins BRICS-backed New Development Bank
How food influencers shape culinary trends in Indonesia

How food influencers shape culinary trends in Indonesia

More in Indonesia

 View more
Police officers disperse demonstrators protesting the controversial revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in Surabaya, East Java, on March 24, 2025.
Politics

Enough with police brutality: Activists
President Prabowo Subianto holds his black cap before inaugurating 31 Indonesian ambassadors for Indonesian diplomatic missions at the State Palace in Jakarta on March 24, 2025. The President formally appointed 31 envoys following months of speculation and confirmation hearings at the House of Representatives.
Politics

Calls mount for Prabowo to improve communication team, style
Cars line up to embark the ferry at Merak port in Cilegon, Banten on April 15, 2024.
Society

Idul Fitri exodus comes early amid WFA policy

Highlight
Anti-riot police shield up as students throw stones during a protest against a revision to the armed forces law in Surabaya on March 24, 2025.
Regulations

New TNI Law could bring economic consequences
President Prabowo Subianto holds his black cap before inaugurating 31 Indonesian ambassadors-elect for Indonesian diplomatic missions at the State Palace in Jakarta on March 24, 2025. The President formally appointed 31 envoys following months of speculation and confirmation hearings at the House of Representatives.
Politics

Calls mount for Prabowo to improve communication team, style
Cars line up to embark the ferry at Merak port in Cilegon, Banten on April 15, 2024.
Society

Idul Fitri exodus comes early amid WFA policy

The Latest

 View more
Academia

Unmasking the realities of Myanmar’s fight for freedom
Politics

Enough with police brutality: Activists
Regulations

Germany, Japan give lifeline to Indonesia’s flailing JETP program
Academia

Making AI work for all Indonesians
Opinion

Analysis: Greater Jakarta floods and a never-ending cycle of false promises
Regulations

Trump presses ahead with auto tariffs, ratcheting up trade war
Politics

Calls mount for Prabowo to improve communication team, style
Society

Idul Fitri exodus comes early amid WFA policy
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Enough with police brutality: Activists

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.