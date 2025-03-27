Enough with police brutality: Activists

Police officers disperse demonstrators protesting the controversial revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law in Surabaya, East Java, on March 24, 2025. (Antara/Didik Suhartono)

At least 25 protesters who staged a rally in front of Surabaya’s Grahadi State Building in East Java on Monday were arrested by the police, while two journalists were beaten and made to delete the footage of the brutal arrests.

H uman rights organizations have called for a "radical change" in security forces' approach to handling protests, alongside renewed efforts to protect freedom of speech in the country, following allegations of brutality against protesters and intimidation of journalists at demonstrations against the recent revision of the 2004 Indonesian Military (TNI) Law.

The demonstration began peacefully, with coordinators presenting their demands at around 3 p.m. But tensions escalated as protesters set tires on fire and the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd and extinguish the flames.

Some protesters were seen throwing bottles and stones at the officers, who responded by firing tear gas into the crowd. Shortly after, police detained a protester accused of carrying a Molotov cocktail.

The police later dispatched Mobile Brigade (Brimob) personnel to arrest scores of protesters, some of whom were subjected to violence.

Similar brutality was also seen in Malang, East Java, a day earlier, as the police and TNI conducted searches and violently dispersed crowds at several demonstrations, including at Malang City Hall at around 7 p.m.