Govt, House staunch defense opens court battle on TNI Law

At a Constitutional Court hearing, House of Representatives lawmakers and government ministers asked the justices to drop judicial review petitions against the recently revised Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, arguing that the plaintiffs lack a legal standing.
fter months of street protests, public opposition to a recent revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law that many see as potentially expanding the military’s power has moved into the courtroom, as the Constitutional Court has kicked off hearings for judicial review petitions against the law.
During a hearing on Monday, court justices heard from representatives of the government and House of Representatives about the petitions against the law revision that was passed in March.
Unlike other judicial review hearings where the government and House only send first or second echelon officials to the court, Monday’s hearing was attended by political bigwigs.
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) lawmaker Utut Adianto, chair of House Commission I overseeing defense, as well as House Legislation Body (Baleg) chair Bob Hasan of Gerindra Party attended the hearing.
From the government side came Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas, Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Deputy Law Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej and Deputy Defense Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto.
Both House and government representatives told the court that the justices should dismiss the petitions, claiming that the plaintiff’s allegations were unfounded.
Utut also argued that the plaintiffs, consisting of university students and activists, did not have a legal standing to file their petitions as they were not directly affected by the law.
