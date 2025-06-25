TheJakartaPost

Govt, House staunch defense opens court battle on TNI Law

At a Constitutional Court hearing, House of Representatives lawmakers and government ministers asked the justices to drop judicial review petitions against the recently revised Indonesian Military (TNI) Law, arguing that the plaintiffs lack a legal standing.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, June 25, 2025

Govt, House staunch defense opens court battle on TNI Law Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (second right) and Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (right) attend a judicial review petition hearing for the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision on Monday at the Constitutional Court in Jakarta. Representatives from the government and House of Representatives argued that the plaintiffs lack a legal standing. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S)

fter months of street protests, public opposition to a recent revision of the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law that many see as potentially expanding the military’s power has moved into the courtroom, as the Constitutional Court has kicked off hearings for judicial review petitions against the law.

During a hearing on Monday, court justices heard from representatives of the government and House of Representatives about the petitions against the law revision that was passed in March.

Unlike other judicial review hearings where the government and House only send first or second echelon officials to the court, Monday’s hearing was attended by political bigwigs. 

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) lawmaker Utut Adianto, chair of House Commission I overseeing defense, as well as House Legislation Body (Baleg) chair Bob Hasan of Gerindra Party attended the hearing. 

From the government side came Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas, Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, Deputy Law Minister Edward Omar Sharif Hiariej and Deputy Defense Minister Donny Ermawan Taufanto.

Both House and government representatives told the court that the justices should dismiss the petitions, claiming that the plaintiff’s allegations were unfounded.

Utut also argued that the plaintiffs, consisting of university students and activists, did not have a legal standing to file their petitions as they were not directly affected by the law.

Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (second right) and Law Minister Supratman Andi Agtas (right) attend a judicial review petition hearing for the Indonesian Military (TNI) Law revision on Monday at the Constitutional Court in Jakarta. Representatives from the government and House of Representatives argued that the plaintiffs lack a legal standing.
Govt, House staunch defense opens court battle on TNI Law
A girl stands in the wake of a ‘bajaj’ on June 25, 2025, as its driver plows through a flooded street in Muara Angke, North Jakarta. The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has advised northern coastal communities in the city that high tide flooding due to the super new moon on Wednesday could last until June 29.
North Jakarta braces for tidal flooding until end June
Careful preparation: Officers prepare free meal packages on June 25 at the Nutrition Fulfillment Service Unit (SPPG) in Palmerah, Jakarta. The National Nutrition Agency (BGN) emphasized that there has never been a policy to distribute raw ingredients or snacks as part of the program.
NU to expand role in Prabowo’s free meals program

Residents walk through tidal flooding in Muara Angke, North Jakarta, on June 25, 2025) The Jakarta Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has urged communities living along the city’s northern coast to remain alert for potential tidal flooding triggered by the super new moon phenomenon, which is expected to last until June 29, 2025.
North Jakarta braces for tidal flooding until end June
This aerial picture taken on August 4, 2021 shows a housing complex for residents in Jakarta, near the border with a neighboring province.
Housing for whom?
Thousands of truck drivers parked their vehicles along Siliwangi Street in Semarang, Central Java on June 23, 2025 to protest against the government’s planned crackdown against oversized and overoaded trucks.
Truck drivers demand fair freight rates amid planned crackdown on overloaded vehicles

