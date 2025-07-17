TheJakartaPost

Prabowo to attend UN assembly in September, palace says

President Prabowo Subianto is slated to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the United States, in September, as part of his commitment to be actively involved on the international stage, according to the Presidential Communications Office.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, July 17, 2025

Home at last: President Prabowo Subianto disembarks from the presidential plane upon arrival on July 16 at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta, after a two-week tour to six countries, from Saudi Arabia to France.

P

resident Prabowo Subianto will attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September, the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) said on Wednesday, amid recent criticism of Indonesia’s absence in the multilateral group’s biggest meeting in recent years.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, PCO head Hasan Nasbi said the President had finished a series of major multilateral engagements that the country has been participating in since he took office last October.

Among the international forums Prabowo attended were the G20 Summit in Brazil and the APEC Summit in Peru last year, as well as May’s 46th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia and the BRICS Summit hosted by Brazil this year.

“Almost all of the world’s key forums have been attended by the President,” Hasan said at Wednesday’s press briefing. “Only one major forum remains: the UN General Assembly in September. God willing, the President will attend.”

He added that Prabowo’s attendance at various forums showed that the government had been actively involved on the international stage, helping the country to earn considerable respect from the international world.

Indonesia’s active diplomacy under Prabowo’s leadership has also strengthened its global standing, while creating opportunities for strategic partnerships in trade and investment. 

“We hope that under the President’s leadership, Indonesia can play an important role globally, not just to be recognized, but to secure significant benefits for our nation,” he said. 

Home at last: President Prabowo Subianto disembarks from the presidential plane upon arrival on July 16 at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta, after a two-week tour to six countries, from Saudi Arabia to France.
Prabowo to attend UN assembly in September, palace says
Indonesia's head coach Patrick Kluivert gives instructions on the touchline during the World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match between Australia and Indonesia at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on March 20, 2025. (
Indonesia to face Saudi Arabia in World Cup qualifying

Bank Indonesia (BI) Governor Perry Warjiyo talks during a livestreamed press briefing after the monthly Board of Governors meeting in June.
