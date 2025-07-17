Prabowo to attend UN assembly in September, palace says

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
President Prabowo Subianto is slated to attend the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, the United States, in September, as part of his commitment to be actively involved on the international stage, according to the Presidential Communications Office.
During a press briefing on Wednesday, PCO head Hasan Nasbi said the President had finished a series of major multilateral engagements that the country has been participating in since he took office last October.
Among the international forums Prabowo attended were the G20 Summit in Brazil and the APEC Summit in Peru last year, as well as May’s 46th ASEAN Summit in Malaysia and the BRICS Summit hosted by Brazil this year.
“Almost all of the world’s key forums have been attended by the President,” Hasan said at Wednesday’s press briefing. “Only one major forum remains: the UN General Assembly in September. God willing, the President will attend.”
He added that Prabowo’s attendance at various forums showed that the government had been actively involved on the international stage, helping the country to earn considerable respect from the international world.
Indonesia’s active diplomacy under Prabowo’s leadership has also strengthened its global standing, while creating opportunities for strategic partnerships in trade and investment.
“We hope that under the President’s leadership, Indonesia can play an important role globally, not just to be recognized, but to secure significant benefits for our nation,” he said.
