Court ruling on separate elections breaches Constitution: House speaker

The House of Representatives has made its formal decision on the Constitutional Court ruling mandating separate national and local elections starting in 2029, as parties are still reviewing the justices’ decision.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, July 16, 2025 Published on Jul. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-07-16T13:36:04+07:00

Decision under scrutiny: House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) addresses the legislature's plenary session on June 24 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.

ouse of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani has criticized the Constitutional Court’s ruling to separate national and local elections, saying the decision is in contrast with the 1945 Constitution.

Speaking after a plenary session on Tuesday, Puan asserted that the Constitution clearly stipulates that presidential and legislative elections must be held every five years.

“All political parties share the same stance that elections, according to the law, must be held every five years. [...] The Constitutional Court ruling goes against the Constitution,” she said, as quoted by a statement.

Puan, who is a politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de facto opposition party in the legislature, said the House had yet to take a formal position, as all political factions are still reviewing the court’s ruling.

“At the right time, all political parties, within their authority, will collectively respond to this matter in accordance with our mandate,” Puan said.

Until the 2024 elections, voters cast five different ballots on the same day to elect their presidential-vice presidential pair, as well as members of House, Regional Representative Council (DPD) and Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) at the provincial and municipal levels.

Decision under scrutiny: House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) addresses the legislature's plenary session on June 24 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

Court ruling on separate elections breaches Constitution: House speaker
An amateur camera captured a horrifying situation when a large wave hit passenger vessel KM Lestari Maju in Selayar Islands, South Sulawesi, on July 3.
Archipelago

West Sumatra boat accident once again exposes Indonesia’s poor maritime safety record
Former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, his face presenting mottled skin reportedly due to an allergic reaction, appears in this undated photo.
Politics

Jokowi suspects political motive behind diploma scandal, calls to impeach Gibran

Indonesia's Central Bank Governor Perry Warjiyo speaks during a press conference at Bank Indonesia's headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia, On Wednesday, January 15, 2025.
Regulations

BI slashes rates again to boost growth
Rescuers search for missing victims of a ferry accident in the waters off the Bali Strait near Jembrana, on Bali island on July 5, 2025. Hundreds of Indonesian rescuers widened their search for dozens of missing people on July 4, after a ferry sank in rough seas on the way to the resort island of Bali, with six bodies recovered.
Editorial

No more business as usual
Culture Minister Fadli Zon (center) listens to statements from lawmakers during a meeting with House Commission X at the Parliament Complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on July 2, 2025.
Politics

Fadli Zon’s choice of Culture Day sparks backlash

Economy

BI cuts benchmark rate by 25 bps as stars align
Weekend Five

Travel tales: Strange stories you didn’t plan for
Companies

ASML warns it may not achieve growth in 2026, shares drop
Economy

BPS delays releasing poverty data ‘to ensure accuracy’
Regulations

BI slashes rates again to boost growth
Politics

Court ruling on separate elections breaches Constitution: House speaker
Asia & Pacific

'Japanese First' party shakes up election with alarm over foreigners
Asia & Pacific

Thai ex-PM Thaksin appears on stand in royal defamation case
