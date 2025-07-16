Court ruling on separate elections breaches Constitution: House speaker

Decision under scrutiny: House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) addresses the legislature's plenary session on June 24 at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

The House of Representatives has made its formal decision on the Constitutional Court ruling mandating separate national and local elections starting in 2029, as parties are still reviewing the justices’ decision.

H ouse of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani has criticized the Constitutional Court’s ruling to separate national and local elections, saying the decision is in contrast with the 1945 Constitution.

Speaking after a plenary session on Tuesday, Puan asserted that the Constitution clearly stipulates that presidential and legislative elections must be held every five years.

“All political parties share the same stance that elections, according to the law, must be held every five years. [...] The Constitutional Court ruling goes against the Constitution,” she said, as quoted by a statement.

Puan, who is a politician of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the only de facto opposition party in the legislature, said the House had yet to take a formal position, as all political factions are still reviewing the court’s ruling.

“At the right time, all political parties, within their authority, will collectively respond to this matter in accordance with our mandate,” Puan said.

Until the 2024 elections, voters cast five different ballots on the same day to elect their presidential-vice presidential pair, as well as members of House, Regional Representative Council (DPD) and Regional Legislative Council (DPRD) at the provincial and municipal levels.