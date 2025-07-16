TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Jokowi suspects political motive behind diploma scandal, calls to impeach Gibran

The former president alleges that political motivations are behind the twin scandal plaguing the Widodo family: one regarding his academic credentials that has seen a recent resurgence, the other a petition to impeach his son over judicial irregularities related to Gibran’s 2024 vice presidential bid.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, July 16, 2025

Former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, his face presenting mottled skin reportedly due to an allergic reaction, appears in this undated photo. Former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, his face presenting mottled skin reportedly due to an allergic reaction, appears in this undated photo. (KOMPAS.COM/Fristin Intan Sulistyowati)

J

oko “Jokowi” Widodo has suggested that political motivations are behind the allegation casting doubt on the authenticity of his academic credentials as well as the calls to impeach his son, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“My political instinct tells me these are attempts to damage or downgrade my political reputation,” the former president said on Monday, as quoted in a report on the Kompas TV website.

However, he said he was not bothered by the scandals: “To me, it’s nothing out of the ordinary.”

After stepping down at the end of his second and final term in October 2024, several public figures alleged that Jokowi’s senior high school certificate and other academic diplomas were fake.

His accusers included Roy Suryo, a telematics expert and former youth and sports minister, and Rismon Sianipar, a digital forensics expert and lecturer at Mataram University, as well as individuals affiliated with a group called the Ulema and Activist Defenders Team (TPUA).

Fake diplomas, revisited

The fake diploma scandal resurfaced earlier this year while the former president was reportedly recovering from an illness at his home in Surakarta, Central Java, when a lawsuit was filed with the Surakarta District Court to challenge the documents’ authenticity.

Politics

Court ruling on separate elections breaches Constitution: House speaker
Archipelago

West Sumatra boat accident once again exposes Indonesia’s poor maritime safety record
Politics

Jokowi suspects political motive behind diploma scandal, calls to impeach Gibran

Regulations

BI slashes rates again to boost growth
Editorial

No more business as usual
Politics

Fadli Zon’s choice of Culture Day sparks backlash

The Jakarta Post
