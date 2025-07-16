Jokowi suspects political motive behind diploma scandal, calls to impeach Gibran

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
The former president alleges that political motivations are behind the twin scandal plaguing the Widodo family: one regarding his academic credentials that has seen a recent resurgence, the other a petition to impeach his son over judicial irregularities related to Gibran’s 2024 vice presidential bid.
oko “Jokowi” Widodo has suggested that political motivations are behind the allegation casting doubt on the authenticity of his academic credentials as well as the calls to impeach his son, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
“My political instinct tells me these are attempts to damage or downgrade my political reputation,” the former president said on Monday, as quoted in a report on the Kompas TV website.
However, he said he was not bothered by the scandals: “To me, it’s nothing out of the ordinary.”
After stepping down at the end of his second and final term in October 2024, several public figures alleged that Jokowi’s senior high school certificate and other academic diplomas were fake.
His accusers included Roy Suryo, a telematics expert and former youth and sports minister, and Rismon Sianipar, a digital forensics expert and lecturer at Mataram University, as well as individuals affiliated with a group called the Ulema and Activist Defenders Team (TPUA).
Fake diplomas, revisited
The fake diploma scandal resurfaced earlier this year while the former president was reportedly recovering from an illness at his home in Surakarta, Central Java, when a lawsuit was filed with the Surakarta District Court to challenge the documents’ authenticity.
