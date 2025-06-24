Kaesang seeks second term as PSI chair

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
After being touted as a potential PSI chairman candidate, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo decided not to participate in the election and to instead support his youngest son incumbent party chair Kaesang Pangarep.
Incumbent Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chair Kaesang Pangarep has officially lodged his reelection bid for the party’s top seat, as his father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, will not join the contest.
Kaesang filed his candidacy at the PSI’s central office in Jakarta on Saturday, arriving at the office with dozens of supporters.
He claimed to have secured endorsements from 10 provincial leadership boards (DPW) and 75 municipality and regency-level (DPD) boards. The support was above the minimum of five DPWs and 20 DPDs required to run in the chairmanship poll.
Speaking after he registered, Kaesang said that he was seeking a second term to finish “a lot of unfinished work”.
“We’ve restructured the party at the central, DPW and DPD levels. I believe I need to see that through to strengthen the party in time for 2029,” he said, referring to the next general election.
Asked about Jokowi’s potential involvement in the race, Kaesang said they had discussed the matter at length and agreed that it would be “impossible for a son and a father to compete against each other”.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.