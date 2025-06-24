Kaesang seeks second term as PSI chair

Supporters of incumbent Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chair Kaesang Pangarep hold posters on Saturday to show their support as he submitted his candidacy for the party's top seat at the PSI office in Jakarta. The PSI is slated to hold its Pemilihan Raya (grand election) to elect its new chairman from July 12 to 19. (Antara/Fakhri Hermansyah )

After being touted as a potential PSI chairman candidate, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo decided not to participate in the election and to instead support his youngest son incumbent party chair Kaesang Pangarep.

Incumbent Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chair Kaesang Pangarep has officially lodged his reelection bid for the party’s top seat, as his father, former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, will not join the contest.

Kaesang filed his candidacy at the PSI’s central office in Jakarta on Saturday, arriving at the office with dozens of supporters.

He claimed to have secured endorsements from 10 provincial leadership boards (DPW) and 75 municipality and regency-level (DPD) boards. The support was above the minimum of five DPWs and 20 DPDs required to run in the chairmanship poll.

Speaking after he registered, Kaesang said that he was seeking a second term to finish “a lot of unfinished work”.

“We’ve restructured the party at the central, DPW and DPD levels. I believe I need to see that through to strengthen the party in time for 2029,” he said, referring to the next general election.

Asked about Jokowi’s potential involvement in the race, Kaesang said they had discussed the matter at length and agreed that it would be “impossible for a son and a father to compete against each other”.