'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance

Edgy kebaya: In the short film #KitaBerkebaya (we wear kebaya), actress Maudy Ayunda dons a vintage saffron brocade kebaya Kartini, styled with a turquoise corset and batik pants by designer Toton, redefining tradition with a modern twist. Courtesy of Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation (Bakti Budaya Djarum Foundation/-)

At the 1928 Indonesian Women’s Congress in Yogyakarta, over a thousand women in kebaya (traditional blouses) came together to champion national unity and women’s rights, as they blended tradition with bold calls for change.

A t a glance, kebaya may appear delicate, with its sheer fabric adorned with intricate lacework. But beneath its graceful silhouette lies a legacy of quiet power, a symbol of cultural pride and the enduring strength of Indonesian women throughout history.

Presidential Decree No. 19 of 2023 acknowledges this legacy by establishing July 24 as National Kebaya Day. Since then, the date has been marked by parades, fashion shows and community events across the country—celebrating not just the garment, but also the resilience and dignity of the women who wear it.

On National Kebaya Day this year, Komunitas Perempuan Berkebaya, a leading kebaya community in the country, organized a fashion show, contest and talk show at Museum Mandiri in Jakarta. The event brought together women from across Indonesia, along with foreign dignitaries. Approximately 200 participants attended in their brightest, most elegant kebaya ensembles.

“The growth of kebaya communities in the country has been truly incredible,” said Nita Trismaya, a lecturer at the Jakarta Arts Institute (IKJ) and an expert on kebaya history.

Nita began researching kebaya in 2016.

“Since then, I’ve observed kebaya communities flourishing organically, not just in Jakarta, but also in many cities across Indonesia,” she said.

The movement gained momentum in December 2024, when UNESCO recognized kebaya as a shared intangible cultural heritage across five ASEAN countries, including Indonesia. The recognition stirred national pride and renewed appreciation for the garment.