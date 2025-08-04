TheJakartaPost

Man dies after falling at Oasis gig in London

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, who brought the iconic Britpop band back together for a blockbuster world tour this year, told the BBC they were "shocked and saddened" by the fan's death at the Saturday evening gig. 

News Desk (AFP)
London
Mon, August 4, 2025

A person walks past an Oasis themed bus in Manchester, northern England on July 11, 2025, ahead of the British rock band's highly-anticipated second leg of their reunion tour. The return of the prodigal Oasis brothers to Manchester Friday, on the second leg of their highly-anticipated reunion tour, has rekindled memories of the city's time as a cultural epicenter. A person walks past an Oasis themed bus in Manchester, northern England on July 11, 2025, ahead of the British rock band's highly-anticipated second leg of their reunion tour. The return of the prodigal Oasis brothers to Manchester Friday, on the second leg of their highly-anticipated reunion tour, has rekindled memories of the city's time as a cultural epicenter. (AFP/Oli Scarff)

A man in his 40s has died after falling at a Oasis concert at London's Wembley stadium, the police said Sunday. 

Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher, who brought the iconic Britpop band back together for a blockbuster world tour this year, told the BBC they were "shocked and saddened" by the fan's death at the Saturday evening gig. 

According to a spokesperson for the London Metropolitan Police, officers and medics were called to the scene after 10:00 pm (2100 GMT) following "reports that a person had been injured" at the packed stadium.

"A man -- aged in his 40s -- was found with injuries consistent with a fall. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene," the spokesperson said, urging any witnesses to come forward.

"Our thoughts go out to his family," a spokesperson for Wembley said, while adding that "tonight's Oasis concert will go ahead as planned".

Sunday's gig will be Oasis's last London date of the band's 41-gig reunion world tour after 16 years of estrangement between the famously volatile Gallaghers. 

The tour has sold around 900,000 tickets, with the group heading to Edinburgh next before its international leg takes them to the United States, Japan, Australia and Brazil.

 

