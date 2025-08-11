TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions
NASA astronauts depart space station after five-month mission
Palestinian Authority slams Israel's escalation in Gaza

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions
NASA astronauts depart space station after five-month mission
Palestinian Authority slams Israel's escalation in Gaza

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Massive TNI restructuring prompts militarization, budget concerns

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, August 11, 2025 Published on Aug. 10, 2025 Published on 2025-08-10T20:45:48+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
President Prabowo Subianto (left) inspects troops from a vehicle during the Operational Troops and Military Honours ceremony as he inaugurates commanders of Special Forces Command (Kopassus), Marine Corps, and Air Force Quick Reaction Command (Kopasgat) at Suparlan Airfield, in Bandung, West Java, August 10, 2025. President Prabowo Subianto (left) inspects troops from a vehicle during the Operational Troops and Military Honours ceremony as he inaugurates commanders of Special Forces Command (Kopassus), Marine Corps, and Air Force Quick Reaction Command (Kopasgat) at Suparlan Airfield, in Bandung, West Java, August 10, 2025. (AFP/Timur Matahari)

A

massive restructuring of the Indonesian Military (TNI) has raised concerns among observers over its inefficient use of the defense budget and further militarization efforts across the country, warning of the growing military presence in civic spaces.

On Sunday, President Prabowo Subianto presided over a ceremony in Batujajar, West Java to inaugurate dozens of new units in the military. The event was attended by top government officials, including Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka, House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani, Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and top military officers.

At the event, Prabowo formally established six new regional commands of the Army (Kodam), 14 of the Navy (Kodaeral) and three of the Air Force (Kodau). He also created one air operations command, six groups of the Army’s Special Forces (Kopassus), 20 territorial development brigades, 100 territorial development battalions, five infantry battalions for the Navy's Marine Corps and five commando battalions for the Air Force's Rapid Force Corps (Kopasgat), among others.

The President said the expansion was necessary to bolster national defense, amid global instability emanating from ongoing wars in Europe and the Middle East.

“A big nation like us needs a strong military. No nations can be independent without having a strong military,” Prabowo said in his speech on Sunday, adding that Indonesia “must strengthen our defense to protect our sovereignty and resources”.

Sunday’s ceremony also marked a significant organizational shift as Prabowo appointed Gen. Tandyo Budi Revita as TNI deputy commander, the first to hold the position in over two decades. The post was scrapped in 2000 but was revived by then-president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo in 2019.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Prabowo also upgraded the ranks of the commanders of elite forces across all branches, the Kopassus, the Marine Corps and the Kopasgat, from a two-star position to a three-star general position.

Popular

'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance

'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

Related Articles

Prabowo calls for ‘realism over theory’ amid US tariff threats

Military's new pharma role sparks fears of expanded powers

VinFast opens second domestic EV factory amid global expansion

What Trump’s nuclear orders reveal about Indonesia’s posture

Sri Mulyani makes first frontline visit to Papua

Related Article

Prabowo calls for ‘realism over theory’ amid US tariff threats

Military's new pharma role sparks fears of expanded powers

VinFast opens second domestic EV factory amid global expansion

What Trump’s nuclear orders reveal about Indonesia’s posture

Sri Mulyani makes first frontline visit to Papua

Popular

'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance

'Kebaya': Living history, modern elegance
Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets

Home Ministry wants to evaluate CFD because it often turns into pop-up markets
Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

Govt gives Danantara legal shield for loss-cutting decisions

More in Indonesia

 View more
East Kolaka regent Abdul Azis (center) walks to a prisoner transfer van on Aug. 9 after undergoing a questioning session at the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) headquarters in Jakarta. The anti-graft body named Abdul and four other individuals as suspects in a corruption case pertaining to the construction of a general regional hospital in East Kolaka.
Politics

East Kolaka regent arrested for graft when attending NasDem meeting
President Prabowo Subianto (left) inspects troops from a vehicle during the Operational Troops and Military Honours ceremony as he inaugurates commanders of Special Forces Command (Kopassus), Marine Corps, and Air Force Quick Reaction Command (Kopasgat) at Suparlan Airfield, in Bandung, West Java, August 10, 2025.
Politics

Massive TNI restructuring prompts militarization, budget concerns
Illustration of drugs wrapped in plastic packets.
Archipelago

French-US national faces 12 years prison term for drugs

Highlight
President Prabowo Subianto (left) inspects troops from a vehicle during the Operational Troops and Military Honours ceremony as he inaugurates commanders of Special Forces Command (Kopassus), Marine Corps, and Air Force Quick Reaction Command (Kopasgat) at Suparlan Airfield, in Bandung, West Java, August 10, 2025.
Politics

Massive TNI restructuring prompts militarization, budget concerns
A woman chooses clothes to purchase from a street vendor at a traditional market in Jakarta on April 2, 2024.
Editorial

A startling GDP report
Displaced Palestinians carry food parcels as they raid trucks carrying humanitarian aid in Khan Yunis, the southern Gaza Strip, on Aug. 9, 2025. Nearly two years into the war in Gaza, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces mounting pressure to secure a truce to pull the territory's more than two million people back from the brink of famine and free the hostages held by Palestinian militants.
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israel’s Gaza takeover plan

The Latest

 View more
Middle East and Africa

Israeli strike kills 5 Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza
Academia

Equitable reform required for the ojol industry

Asia & Pacific

South Korea's military has shrunk by 20 percent in 6 years as male population drops
Academia

Where is the global resistance to Trump?
Europe

Momentum sagging at UN plastic pollution treaty talks
Politics

East Kolaka regent arrested for graft when attending NasDem meeting
Asia & Pacific

Indonesia urges diplomacy as Malaysia resumes claim to Ambalat
Middle East and Africa

Indonesia condemns Israel’s Gaza takeover plan
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Massive TNI restructuring prompts militarization, budget concerns

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.