Jokowi’s health draws attention during birthday celebration

ormer president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s appearance during his recent birthday celebration has sparked renewed speculation about his health, and whether it played a role in his decision not to enter the race for the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chairmanship.
Jokowi marked his 64th birthday on Saturday at his private residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Surakarta, Central Java. The celebration drew hundreds of residents, who arrived in the morning with traditional food and local delicacies as tokens of affection for the popular former leader.
However, public attention quickly shifted to Jokowi’s physical condition. Visible swelling and dark spots on his face, coupled with the brief duration of his visit and his decision not to take photos with guests as he typically does, led many to question whether he was unwell.
His aide, Comr. Syarif Fitriansyah, confirmed that Jokowi was recovering from an allergic skin reaction that had caused facial inflammation.
“Visually, we can see there are differences in his appearance, but overall his physical health is fine,” Syarif said on Sunday, Kompas.com reported, assuring that Jokowi’s condition has improved in recent days.
Concerns over Jokowi’s health have simmered for months, fueled by viral clips from recent doorstop interviews in which he appears visibly fatigued and less energetic than usual.
