Jokowi’s health draws attention during birthday celebration

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, June 24, 2025 Published on Jun. 23, 2025

Jokowi’s health draws attention during birthday celebration Under the weather: Indonesia’s 7th President, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, is seen in this undated photo while reportedly suffering from a skin allergy. (KOMPAS.COM/Fristin Intan Sulistyowati)

ormer president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s appearance during his recent birthday celebration has sparked renewed speculation about his health, and whether it played a role in his decision not to enter the race for the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chairmanship.

Jokowi marked his 64th birthday on Saturday at his private residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Surakarta, Central Java. The celebration drew hundreds of residents, who arrived in the morning with traditional food and local delicacies as tokens of affection for the popular former leader.

However, public attention quickly shifted to Jokowi’s physical condition. Visible swelling and dark spots on his face, coupled with the brief duration of his visit and his decision not to take photos with guests as he typically does, led many to question whether he was unwell.

His aide, Comr. Syarif Fitriansyah, confirmed that Jokowi was recovering from an allergic skin reaction that had caused facial inflammation.

“Visually, we can see there are differences in his appearance, but overall his physical health is fine,” Syarif said on Sunday, Kompas.com reported, assuring that Jokowi’s condition has improved in recent days.

Concerns over Jokowi’s health have simmered for months, fueled by viral clips from recent doorstop interviews in which he appears visibly fatigued and less energetic than usual. 

This picture taken in Sembalun, East Lombok, Nusa Tenggara Barat on November 10, 2015 shows a man looking at mount Barujari (child of Rinjani).
Archipelago

Rescuers attempt to reach Brazilian after fall at volcano
Ongoing effort: A search and rescue (SAR) worker (left) prepares to descend into Mt. Rinjani crater on Monday to find a fallen Brazilian climber in East Lombok regency, West Nusa Tenggara. The female climber fell on Saturday morning.
Archipelago

Search continues for Brazilian hiker falling on Mt. Rinjani
Pushing through: A resident of Gebangarum Village in Demak Regency, Central Java, pedals his bicycle through the floodwaters on May 21. Flooding struck Demak Regency on May 18 after heavy rain caused the Tuntang River to overflow, affecting more than 11,600 people.
Archipelago

Floods and landslides hit several regions as dry season faces delay

Highlight
An interception takes place after Iran's armed forces say they targeted the Al-Udeid base in a missile attack, in Qatar, June 23, 2025.
Middle East and Africa

Trump announces ceasefire between Iran and Israel
Under investigation: Sandipala Arthaputra president director Paulus Tannos (on the screen) gives a testimony during the e-ID hearing at the Jakarta Corruption Court on May 18.
Editorial

Singapore's moment of truth
Visitors look at a mock up of a “mini“ subsidized house measuring 14 square meters in Jakarta on June 12, 2025. The Housing and Settlement Ministry in collaboration with the property developer Lippo Group introduced mock-ups of subsidized houses measuring 14 square meters and 23.4 square meters, which are planned to be sold starting at Rp 105 million (US$6,422).
Regulations

Mixed signals on tiny homes could undermine housing program

The Latest

 View more
Companies

Amazon to invest $54b in UK over 3 years: Govt
Academia

Is ADB transforming its approach to indigenous peoples?
Europe

UK, Spanish frigates to visit Jakarta as part of Prince of Wales CSG
Regulations

Govt to renovate 2 million houses by end of 2025
Academia

Trump's strikes on Iran: A quest for nuclear supremacy
Archipelago

Rescuers attempt to reach Brazilian after fall at volcano
Middle East and Africa

Iran says new wave of missiles fired towards Israel
Science & Tech

Vera Rubin observatory reveals stunning first images
