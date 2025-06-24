Jokowi’s health draws attention during birthday celebration

Under the weather: Indonesia’s 7th President, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, is seen in this undated photo while reportedly suffering from a skin allergy. (KOMPAS.COM/Fristin Intan Sulistyowati)

F ormer president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s appearance during his recent birthday celebration has sparked renewed speculation about his health, and whether it played a role in his decision not to enter the race for the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) chairmanship.

Jokowi marked his 64th birthday on Saturday at his private residence in Sumber Village, Banjarsari District, Surakarta, Central Java. The celebration drew hundreds of residents, who arrived in the morning with traditional food and local delicacies as tokens of affection for the popular former leader.

However, public attention quickly shifted to Jokowi’s physical condition. Visible swelling and dark spots on his face, coupled with the brief duration of his visit and his decision not to take photos with guests as he typically does, led many to question whether he was unwell.

His aide, Comr. Syarif Fitriansyah, confirmed that Jokowi was recovering from an allergic skin reaction that had caused facial inflammation.

“Visually, we can see there are differences in his appearance, but overall his physical health is fine,” Syarif said on Sunday, Kompas.com reported, assuring that Jokowi’s condition has improved in recent days.

Read also: Jokowi leads delegation to offer Prabowo's tribute to Pope Francis

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Concerns over Jokowi’s health have simmered for months, fueled by viral clips from recent doorstop interviews in which he appears visibly fatigued and less energetic than usual.