Analysis: Bobby Nasution: Black sheep of the Jokowi clan

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Mon, July 7, 2025 Published on Jul. 6, 2025 Published on 2025-07-06T16:02:38+07:00

Former President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo (center) stroll around the Bogor Presidential Palace in West Java accompanied by son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his wife Selvi Ananda, their son Jan Ethes, as well as their daughter Kahiyang Ayu and her husband Bobby Afif Nasution and their daughter Sedah Mirah on Dec. 8, 2018. Former President Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (left) and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo (center) stroll around the Bogor Presidential Palace in West Java accompanied by son Gibran Rakabuming Raka and his wife Selvi Ananda, their son Jan Ethes, as well as their daughter Kahiyang Ayu and her husband Bobby Afif Nasution and their daughter Sedah Mirah on Dec. 8, 2018. (JP/Seto Wardhana)

orth Sumatra Governor Bobby Nasution consistently attracts negative press. The 33-year-old Gerindra politician and son-in-law of former president Joko "Jokowi" Widodo may soon be questioned by the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) after his close aide was arrested in a recent graft scandal in the province.

The KPK arrested five individuals in connection with a road construction graft scandal from 2023 to 2025, valued at over Rp 231.8 billion (US$14 million). This scheme involved three officials from North Sumatra’s Public Works and Spatial Planning (PUPR) Agency and two private sector CEOs. Among those apprehended was Topan Obaja Putra Ginting, head of North Sumatra’s PUPR Agency, whom Bobby appointed earlier this year after becoming governor.

The operation followed a common graft pattern: State officials allegedly handpicked private companies to win a construction tender. Topan was reportedly promised Rp 8 billion to ensure PT DNG, led by M Akhirun Pilang, and PT RN, led by M Rayhan Dulasmi Pilang, secured the contract. During their investigation, the KPK recovered Rp 2 billion intended for distribution among the implicated state officials.

Bobby now faces scrutiny due to his strong connection to Topan, widely considered the governor’s most trusted right-hand man. Bobby himself admitted to their close relationship when questioned by reporters, stating their connection began during his tenure as mayor of Medan.

However, since Topan’s arrest, Bobby has denied any wrongdoing and expressed readiness to face the music if necessary. “The legal process is something we’re ready to go through, especially if, as mentioned earlier, there is a money trail involved,” the governor stated.

The KPK’s acting investigation director, Asep Guntur Rahayu, has opened the door to questioning Bobby, affirming, “If there is a connection, whether it's a money trail or a directive […] including to the governor, we will, of course, summon them.” However, given Bobby’s strong political backing, the burden falls on the KPK to demonstrate its willingness to tackle the issue through concrete actions, not merely words.

Since President Prabowo Subianto assumed power, Bobby has shifted political allegiances, joining the President’s Gerindra Party. This move came after he and Jokowi were dismissed from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) for supporting Prabowo and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Bobby’s brother-in-law, in the 2024 presidential elections. Unlike Gibran, who prefers a low profile, Bobby seems consistently embroiled in controversy.

Just last month, Bobby was central to a four-island dispute between North Sumatra and neighboring Aceh. The Home Ministry had provisionally transferred Panjang, Lipan, Mangkir Gadang, and Mangkir Ketek islands to North Sumatra, despite their historical ties to Aceh, prompting concerns about central government overreach. The transfer was only reversed after the President intervened, ordering the islands’ return to Aceh. The initial ruling suggested foul play, possibly influenced by Bobby’s indirect connection to Home Minister Tito Karnavian, known as a staunch Jokowi loyalist.

During his time as Medan mayor in 2024, Bobby was also implicated in a high-profile graft case involving then-North Maluku governor Abdul Ghani Kasuba (AGK). AGK was convicted of receiving bribes in return for issuing mining business permits. A witness from the provincial energy and mineral resources agency testified that AGK had referred to a pair code-named the “Medan Block,” who had obtained a mining license. Many attributed this pair to Bobby and his wife, Kahiyang Ayu, Jokowi’s daughter.

Photos of the couple alongside AGK circulated widely, fueling suspicion of their involvement. Yet, both Bobby and Kahiyang denied owning such a permit and were never formally questioned by law enforcers. Their impunity was consolidated by his father-in-law still being the sitting president at the time. Since AGK’s death in custody earlier this year, the probe into the scandal has stalled, with no signs of further progress.

With speculation that Prabowo may seek to distance his administration from his predecessor’s enduring influence, Bobby’s impunity might not last. The key question now is whether the KPK, which has faced criticism as being a tool to target political opponents rather than eradicate systemic corruption, has the resolve to target the son-in-law of the very man responsible for eroding the institution’s legitimacy.

What we've heard

Several sources familiar with the case say Topan has a close relationship with Bobby. Topan was an official who had accompanied Bobby since his stint as mayor of Medan from 2019-2024.

One source said there is a glaring grey area in how the KPK is handling the case. This is because the graft body's investigators also arrested an individual during the sting operation, but have not named the person a suspect, and instead named him a witness. “He is the key figure in this case,” the source said.

This source explained that the individual is a suspected intermediary for bribes from the private sector to government officials. According to several sources, this unidentified figure is a law enforcement officer who previously served in North Sumatra.

Another Gaza ceasefire deal. Will it hold?
Free meals and military might
Gen Z’s dominance in the “pay later” era

Prabowo touts South-South cooperation at BRICS summit
Not just another ‘BRICS’ in the wall
Indonesia draws closer to filling ambassadorial post in US

