TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
To rescue or abandon Java?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics
Govt imports over 1,500 dairy cows to boost milk production
To rescue or abandon Java?

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, July 4, 2025 Published on Jul. 3, 2025 Published on 2025-07-03T11:53:21+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
High-rise buildings are seen in the Sudirman Central Business District in South Jakarta on March 14, 2021. High-rise buildings are seen in the Sudirman Central Business District in South Jakarta on March 14, 2021. (AFP/Adek Berry)

I

ndonesia’s position in the World Competitiveness Ranking (WCR) has dropped significantly, according to the World Competitiveness Yearbook (WCY) 2025, released in June by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). The annual ranking evaluates 69 economies using global, regional, and national statistics, as well as surveys of corporate executives. The report highlights Indonesia’s sharp decline across key competitiveness indicators, amid ongoing economic headwinds.

Indonesia’s rank fell 13 places to 40th out of 69 countries globally, dropped three places to 11th out of 14 Asia-Pacific economies, and declined six spots to 16th among 32 countries with populations over 20 million. Furthermore, 66.1 percent of Indonesian executives surveyed cited economic opportunity as the main driver of societal polarization—the third-highest proportion among all countries surveyed —reflecting rising inequality concerns amid slowing growth.

The WCR assesses competitiveness across four pillars: economic performance, government efficiency, business efficiency, and infrastructure. Indonesia’s weakest performance lies in infrastructure and government efficiency categories. In 2025, Indonesia’s infrastructure rank dropped five spots to 57th globally with a score of 59. For its indicators, basic infrastructure fell by 11 places to 33rd, technological infrastructure down 14 to 46th, scientific infrastructure plunged five to 50th, while health and environment, as well as education education, slipped by two to 63rd and 62nd, respectively.

Likewise, government efficiency fell 11 places to 34th, scoring 53.5. The institutional framework indicator down by 26 to 51st, business legislation fell seven to 49th, societal framework plunged eight to 47th, and public finance slipped six to 24th. Only tax policy showed improvement, rising two spots to 10th.

Business efficiency also deteriorated, falling 12 positions to 26th with a score of 59. Within this pillar, productivity and efficiency dropped 14 places to 44th, the labor market fell eight places to 10th, finance slipped 12 to 37th, management practices dropped 20 to 30th, and attitudes and values declined 14 to 26th.

In contrast, economic performance remained stable at 26th with a score of 58.7. The domestic economy improved slightly to 9th, international trade rose to 46th, and employment jumped 15 places to 17th. However, international investment fell to 46th and price stability slipped to 16th.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Contributing to these rankings is the continued contraction in the manufacturing sector. S&P Global has released their PMI survey results for June 2025, with Indonesia continuing its PMI contraction from 46.7 in April 2025 to 47.5 in May 2025. The drop in new orders for the second straight month is the worst since August 2021. Despite weaker demand for production input, average lead time lengthened the most in nine months amid poor weather and delivery delays. On the other hand, firms are confident the downturn will pass as they raised employment to the highest level in three months, while confidence for the 12-month output outlook also improved.

Popular

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust

Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

Related Articles

Analysis: Fadli Zon leads the nation to collective amnesia

Analysis: Dual roles of deputy ministers raise legal, ethical concerns

Analysis: Manpower Ministry skimming off expats on top of strict laws

Analysis: MinyaKita scandal exposes weakness in govt’s anti-market policy

Fifth of industrial value creation in Germany under threat, BDI says

Related Article

Analysis: Fadli Zon leads the nation to collective amnesia

Analysis: Dual roles of deputy ministers raise legal, ethical concerns

Analysis: Manpower Ministry skimming off expats on top of strict laws

Analysis: MinyaKita scandal exposes weakness in govt’s anti-market policy

Fifth of industrial value creation in Germany under threat, BDI says

Popular

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war

What Indonesia can learn from the Iran–Israel war
Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust

Police seek to polish image with new video platform amid public distrust
Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

Two arrested in North Sumatra for allegedly producing vape liquid laced with narcotics

More in Opinion

 View more
A Muslim vendor sells Christmas decorations at a shopping mall in Jakarta on Dec. 11, 2024.
Academia

Financing for development must account for women
Surfers carry their board past chairs and umbrellas along Kuta Beach near Denpasar, Bali, on March 14, 2023.
Academia

Bali to Biarritz: Surf spot overcrowding and protecting the essence of catching a wave
A participant takes the 2025 Computer-Based Written Exam for the National Selection Based on Test (UTBK-SNBT) at Diponegoro University (UNDIP), Tembalang, Semarang, Central Java, on April 30, 2025
Academia

Asian universities rise in global sustainability leadership rankings

Highlight
Lawmakers attend a House of Representatives plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on July 1, 2025.
Politics

Lawmakers signal resistance against Constitutional Court’s split-election ruling
People check candidates before casting their ballots during the 2024 regional head elections in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024. Indonesians voted on Nov. 27 to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election.
Editorial

Reforming the electoral system
A picture shows the Rumah Sakit Indonesia hospital in Gaza City on November 1, 2023 amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.
Middle East and Africa

Director of Indonesia Hospital in Gaza killed in Israeli airstrike

The Latest

 View more
Europe

Trump disappointed by call with Putin
Science & Tech

Why is there no life on Mars? Rover finds a clue
Academia

Financing for development must account for women
Markets

Stocks wobble, dollar edges down with tariff deadline in focus
Americas

EPA puts 139 employees on leave after they criticized Trump's policies
Academia

Bali to Biarritz: Surf spot overcrowding and protecting the essence of catching a wave
Culture and Entertainment

Jakarta: A ‘city of cinema’ in the making
Archipelago

Rescuers widen search for missing after ferry sinks near Bali
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Indonesia’s competitiveness ranking falls amid weakening fundamentals

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.