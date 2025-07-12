TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
BGN wants extra Rp 118t to fund free meals program in 2026
BRICS is sliding toward irrelevance; the Rio summit made that clear
Search underway in Bali waters for missing Saudi tourist

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
BGN wants extra Rp 118t to fund free meals program in 2026
BRICS is sliding toward irrelevance; the Rio summit made that clear
Search underway in Bali waters for missing Saudi tourist

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Analysis: Trade Ministry deregulates imports to boost competitiveness

Tenggara Strategics (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Sat, July 12, 2025 Published on Jul. 11, 2025 Published on 2025-07-11T13:52:20+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Containers and cargo vessels are seen at sunset at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. Indonesia recorded the biggest trade surplus in nine years in July as exports rose for the third consecutive month while demand for imports remained weak amid the pandemic. Containers and cargo vessels are seen at sunset at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China. Indonesia recorded the biggest trade surplus in nine years in July as exports rose for the third consecutive month while demand for imports remained weak amid the pandemic. (Reuters/Stringer)

T

he Trade Ministry has rolled out a wide-ranging regulatory reform package aimed at easing import restrictions and cutting red tape, in a bid to revitalize the manufacturing sector, respond to global trade pressures amid United States (US)’ tariff hikes, and bolster Indonesia’s competitiveness as it eyes membership in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

The Trade Minister Regulation (Permendag) No. 8/2024 on import policy is now replaced by Permendag No. 16/2025, supporting the eight sector-specific rules covering imports of textiles, agricultural goods, chemicals, electronics, consumer products, and more. Together, these reforms deregulate imports across 10 key commodity groups and simplify procedures affecting 482 Harmonized System (HS) codes.

The eight sector-specific regulations supported by Permendag No. 16/2025 are as following:

  1. Permendag No. 17/2025 on Textiles and Textile Products Import Policy and Regulation;
  2. Permendag No. 18/2025 on Agricultural Products Import Policy and Regulation;
  3. Permendag No. 19/2025 on Salt and Fisheries Products Import Policy and Regulation;
  4. Permendag No. 20/2025 on Chemical, Hazardous, and Mined Materials Import Policy and Regulation;
  5. Permendag No. 21/2025 on Electronic and Telematic Products Import Policy and Regulation;
  6. Permendag No. 22/2025 on Certain Industrial Products Import Policy and Regulation;
  7. Permendag No. 23/2025 on Consumer Products Import Policy and Regulation; and
  8. Permendag No. 24/2025 on Used Products and Non-Hazardous and Non-Poisonous Waste Import Policy and Regulation.

Furthermore, the deregulation affects 482 Harmonized System (HS) codes across 10 key commodity groups. The majority—441 HS codes—cover forestry products. The rest include raw and supporting industrial materials, such as subsidized fertilizer (7 HS codes), other types of fuel (9), plastic raw materials (1), saccharine, cyclamate, and alcohol-based fragrance materials (6), certain chemical materials (2), and pearls (4). Two HS codes apply to food trays, which are likely intended to support the government’s Free Nutritious Meal program. Additionally, the deregulation covers six HS codes for footwear and four for bicycles and tricycles, aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of domestic industries.

Under the new policy, imports of qualifying forestry products will now only require an import declaration issued by the Forestry Ministry, significantly simplifying the process. For key industrial inputs such as subsidized fertilizer, other types of fuel, plastic raw materials, and food trays, import permit requirements have been fully removed. Meanwhile, imports of other deregulated items—such as saccharine, cyclamate, alcohol-based fragrance materials, certain chemical materials, pearls, footwear, bicycles, and tricycles—are now subject only to surveyor reports, reducing administrative burdens while maintaining a degree of oversight.

In addition to the import-related reforms, the Trade Ministry issued Permendag No. 25/2025 to streamline franchising requirements. Businesses may now use their proof of registration as a temporary substitute for the Franchising Registration Certificate, if the certificate has not been issued by regional governments within five working days. To further eliminate regulatory overlap and inconsistency, the ministry also revoked four outdated regulations: Permendag No. 36/2007 on Trade Business Permits, Permendag No. 6/2019 on General Provisions for the Distribution of Goods, Permendag No. 25/2020 on Corporate Annual Financial Statements, and Permendag No. 4/2023 on Subsidized Fertilizer Procurement and Distribution, citing conflict with higher-level legal frameworks.

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto said the was done as part of efforts to raise Indonesia’s competitiveness amid mounting external pressures, including a critical assessment by the U.S. Trade Representative’s 2025 report on trade barriers. He added that the import policy deregulation is part of adjustments for the Indonesia-European Union Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IEU-CEPA), negotiations with the US on the latter’s tariff hikes, and Indonesia’s ongoing efforts to join the OECD.

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
BGN wants extra Rp 118t to fund free meals program in 2026

BGN wants extra Rp 118t to fund free meals program in 2026

Related Articles

Analysis: Trade Ministry deregulates imports to boost competitiveness

Analysis: Indonesia bets on EV batteries to reinvigorate manufacturing

Analysis: RI mulls more cost-efficient but not necessarily most effective electoral system

Govt to deregulate import of some goods

Govt summons organizer Mecima Pro following chaotic Day6 concert

Related Article

Analysis: Trade Ministry deregulates imports to boost competitiveness

Analysis: Indonesia bets on EV batteries to reinvigorate manufacturing

Analysis: RI mulls more cost-efficient but not necessarily most effective electoral system

Govt to deregulate import of some goods

Govt summons organizer Mecima Pro following chaotic Day6 concert

Popular

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning

Java airports grounded by low demand, poor planning
Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty

Malaysia says China ready to sign SEA nuclear weapons-free treaty
BGN wants extra Rp 118t to fund free meals program in 2026

BGN wants extra Rp 118t to fund free meals program in 2026

More in Opinion

 View more
Off-season downpour: A woman (left) attempts to drain water from inside her home on Monday as floods hit her neighborhood following heavy rainfall in Jakarta.
Academia

Investing in nature for the economy and humanity amid climate chaos
Then defense minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on Aug. 21, 2024, during their meeting in Port Moresby.
Academia

PNG’s ASEAN bid: Rhetoric versus reality
Looking deeper: A sign showing the National Research and Innovation Agency's (BRIN) logo is seen on Dec. 17, 2023.
Academia

What the RI² flags might really be telling us

Highlight
A fuel terminal owned by state energy firm Pertamina in Ternate, North Maluku is seen in this aerial photo taken on July 11, 2025.
Politics

Oil tycoon Riza Chalid named suspect in Pertamina corruption case
Residents walk through floodwater in South Tangerang, Banten on July 8, 2025. Heavy rainfalls on Monday triggered flooding in several parts of Jakarta and its surrounding areas, including South Tangerang.
Editorial

Rainy days in July

Foreign Minister Sugiono speaks to Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn as they attend the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' meeting during the 58th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on July 11, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

RI urges ASEAN to uphold fair norms amid global trade tensions

The Latest

 View more
Jakarta

Police probe death of diplomat in Central Jakarta
Archipelago

Bali villages to get grants of up to Rp 1 billion to effectively manage waste
Asia & Pacific

US, China have 'positive' meeting at ASEAN foreign minister talks
Americas

UN says US sanctions on expert sets 'dangerous precedent', must be reversed
Food

‘Beyond the Plate Vol. 2’: Borderless culinary creativity
Archipelago

IKN Authority downplays report of rampant prostitution in new capital
Opinion

Analysis: Trade Ministry deregulates imports to boost competitiveness
Asia & Pacific

RI urges ASEAN to uphold fair norms amid global trade tensions
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Analysis: Trade Ministry deregulates imports to boost competitiveness

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.