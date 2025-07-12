TheJakartaPost

Investing in nature for the economy and humanity amid climate chaos

Indonesia could explore Transfer of Development Rights (TDR), channeling funds from urban development to conserve valuable natural areas like riverbanks or wildlife habitats.

Sunarto (The Jakarta Post)
Bogor, West Java
Sat, July 12, 2025

Off-season downpour: A woman (left) attempts to drain water from inside her home on Monday as floods hit her neighborhood following heavy rainfall in Jakarta.

I

ndonesia is experiencing an alarming shift in extreme weather patterns. Recent weeks saw unusually heavy rains during what should be the dry season, unleashing flash floods, tidal floods and landslides across at least eight provinces.

Thousands of homes were swamped, displacing tens of thousands of families. These events echo recent widespread floods in Bekasi and devastating wildfires in Kalimantan, Hawaii, Australia and California, indicating a worsening trend.

Such disasters are not isolated; from European heatwaves to Middle Eastern storms, global signs point to a planet under severe stress from human activity. For our economy and lives to continue, natural environments must heal. Maintaining the status quo is no longer an option; investing in nature protection is now critical for our collective future.

The human impact extends far beyond immediate devastation. Recent research by Timothy Neal and colleagues, published in Environmental Research Letters, reveals that the economic consequences of climate change have been grossly underestimated. Previous models predicting mild-to-moderate global gross domestic product (GDP) harm have often overlooked the interconnectedness of the global economy. A single flood can disrupt supply chains and trade worldwide, creating ripple effects.

Evidence increasingly shows climate change disrupting the hydrological cycle, leading to more frequent and intense weather disasters. Extreme weather, including droughts, storms and floods, disrupts supply chains, fuels food inflation and reduces worker productivity. Heat also impacts human health, increases disease transmission and can drive mass migration and conflict.

In cases like the Bekasi floods, the loss of forests and other vegetation crucial for water catchment due to land use change has been a significant contributor. We face a crisis affecting human well-being and our fundamental life support systems. Healthy ecosystems are our first line of defense, absorbing floodwaters, stabilizing slopes and regulating climate. Investing in nature conservation is not a luxury, but an urgent necessity to mitigate disasters and secure a livable future.

The good news is a new movement known as "regenerative investment" is emerging, transforming how conservation is financed. This approach goes beyond merely preserving wildlife; it harnesses nature's power to combat climate change. "Nature-based solutions", meaning actions that protect, sustainably manage and restore natural ecosystems, offer a powerful means to address both the biodiversity and climate crises, while also promoting human health and providing significant economic opportunities.

Off-season downpour: A woman (left) attempts to drain water from inside her home on Monday as floods hit her neighborhood following heavy rainfall in Jakarta.
Investing in nature for the economy and humanity amid climate chaos
Then defense minister and president-elect Prabowo Subianto (left) speaks with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape on Aug. 21, 2024, during their meeting in Port Moresby.
PNG’s ASEAN bid: Rhetoric versus reality
Looking deeper: A sign showing the National Research and Innovation Agency's (BRIN) logo is seen on Dec. 17, 2023.
What the RI² flags might really be telling us

A fuel terminal owned by state energy firm Pertamina in Ternate, North Maluku is seen in this aerial photo taken on July 11, 2025.
Oil tycoon Riza Chalid named suspect in Pertamina corruption case
Residents walk through floodwater in South Tangerang, Banten on July 8, 2025. Heavy rainfalls on Monday triggered flooding in several parts of Jakarta and its surrounding areas, including South Tangerang.
Rainy days in July

Foreign Minister Sugiono speaks to Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn as they attend the 15th East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers' meeting during the 58th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' meeting and related meetings at the Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur on July 11, 2025.
RI urges ASEAN to uphold fair norms amid global trade tensions

