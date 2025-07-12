TheJakartaPost

Government launches Human Rights Law overhaul to empower Komnas HAM

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, July 12, 2025

Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai delivers his presentation during a meeting with House of Representatives Commission XIII overseeing human rights affairs at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Feb. 5. Among the issues discussed during the meeting were plans to grant amnesty for around 44,000 prisoners and plans to protect Indonesian citizens and migrant workers abroad. Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai delivers his presentation during a meeting with House of Representatives Commission XIII overseeing human rights affairs at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Feb. 5. Among the issues discussed during the meeting were plans to grant amnesty for around 44,000 prisoners and plans to protect Indonesian citizens and migrant workers abroad. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

T

he Human Rights Ministry has kicked off an initiative to revise the country’s Human Rights Law to strengthen the authority of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM), a move cautiously welcomed by rights groups who urge that the reforms avoid legal overlaps or weaken existing protections.

On Thursday, the ministry held a consultation meeting with leading legal experts and rights advocates, including former UN envoy Makarim Wibisono, constitutional expert Jimly Asshiddiqie and activist Haris Azhar, to collect input on the proposed amendments.

Speaking at a press briefing following the meeting, Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai said the reform effort was aimed at “strengthening protections” and responding to expanding human rights concerns, noting that the human rights landscape has changed significantly since the law was enacted in 1999.

Among the proposed changes is granting Komnas HAM, currently limited to investigating, monitoring and mediating without enforcement powers, stronger authority by making its recommendations legally binding.

“Currently, Komnas HAM’s recommendations have no legal force. We want to change that so that once a recommendation is made, it must be implemented and cannot be ignored,” the minister was quoted by Antara as saying.

He added that the government is also seeking to expand the law’s scope to include not only state actors but also private individuals and corporations responsible for human rights violations. 

Read also: House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance

