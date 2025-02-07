House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance

Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai gestures during a meeting with House of Representatives Commission XIII overseeing human rights on Feb. 5, 2025, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai was in the hot seat at Wednesday's meeting with House Commission XIII, whose lawmakers lambasted his poor performance as well as demand for a larger budget.

S everal lawmakers in the House of Representatives criticized Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai for his lackluster performance during the first 100 days of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration, questioning his achievements against his demand for a larger ministerial budget.

During a meeting on Wednesday between the Human Rights Ministry and House Commission XIII overseeing human rights affairs, lawmaker Mafirion from questioned Pigai’s absence in recent rights issues.

Among the issues the National Awakening Party (PKB) politician highlighted were the ongoing land conflict over the Rempang Eco City, a national strategic project located on Rempang Island in Riau Islands province, and the illegal sea barriers in Tangerang, Banten, and in Bekasi, West Java.

Mafirion also expressed his disappointment in the minister’s poor performance, saying he had had high hopes for Pigai, a former commissioner of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM).

“In your first 105 days as minister, I didn’t see you [perform] as you did when you were at Komnas HAM,” he said.

Mafirion also urged Pigai to be more critical in line with his past track record, describing some recent rights violations as “funded by the state budget”.

