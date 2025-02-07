TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance

Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai was in the hot seat at Wednesday's meeting with House Commission XIII, whose lawmakers lambasted his poor performance as well as demand for a larger budget.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Fri, February 7, 2025

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai gestures during a meeting with House of Representatives Commission XIII overseeing human rights on Feb. 5, 2025, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

S

everal lawmakers in the House of Representatives criticized Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai for his lackluster performance during the first 100 days of President Prabowo Subianto’s administration, questioning his achievements against his demand for a larger ministerial budget.

During a meeting on Wednesday between the Human Rights Ministry and House Commission XIII overseeing human rights affairs, lawmaker Mafirion from questioned Pigai’s absence in recent rights issues.

Among the issues the National Awakening Party (PKB) politician highlighted were the ongoing land conflict over the Rempang Eco City, a national strategic project located on Rempang Island in Riau Islands province, and the illegal sea barriers in Tangerang, Banten, and in Bekasi, West Java.

Mafirion also expressed his disappointment in the minister’s poor performance, saying he had had high hopes for Pigai, a former commissioner of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM).

“In your first 105 days as minister, I didn’t see you [perform] as you did when you were at Komnas HAM,” he said.

Mafirion also urged Pigai to be more critical in line with his past track record, describing some recent rights violations as “funded by the state budget”.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Human rights minister seeks Rp 20 trillion for rights development

Popular

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
What's ahead for Danantara?

What's ahead for Danantara?
Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Related Articles

‘Clean up, or be cleaned out’: Prabowo warns his cabinet after 100 days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

A package of anti-torture measures at Thailand’s doorsteps

Prevention is better than cure

Singaporean ministers among over 100 victims of blackmail over deepfake images

Related Article

‘Clean up, or be cleaned out’: Prabowo warns his cabinet after 100 days

Prabowo’s 100 tough days

A package of anti-torture measures at Thailand’s doorsteps

Prevention is better than cure

Singaporean ministers among over 100 victims of blackmail over deepfake images

Popular

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start

Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship is off to a disappointing start
What's ahead for Danantara?

What's ahead for Danantara?
Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

Indonesia names two largest warships after historic kings

More in Indonesia

 View more
A baby is measured before a routine medical check up at an integrated services post (Posyandu) in Banda Aceh, Aceh, on Dec. 8, 2021.
Society

Free birthday health screening to begin on Feb. 10
The path ahead: SNBP is one of three admission routes to state universities, allowing high-achieving students to enroll based solely on their high school academic results, without the need for any exams
Archipelago

Thousands of students stage protests after college enrollment issues
Human Rights Minister Natalius Pigai gestures during a meeting with House of Representatives Commission XIII overseeing human rights on Feb. 5, 2025, at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta.
Politics

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance

Highlight
House of Representatives lawmakers attend a plenary session at the Senayan legislative complex in Jakarta on Nov. 12, 2024.
Politics

Alarm at House's 'legislative overreach'
People walk amid collapsed buildings along Saftawi street in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip on February 5, 2025 during a ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas. Palestinian militant group Hamas lashed out on February 5, at President Donald Trump's shock proposal for the United States to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its people in other countries, seemingly whether they want to leave or not.
Editorial

Trump’s ethnic cleansing plan
President Prabowo Subianto greets Red and White Cabinet members ahead of a plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Jan. 22, 2025. At the meeting, the President appreciate the work of the cabinet members in the past three months since they took office in October 2024.
Politics

Prabowo hints at first reshuffle for underperforming ministers

The Latest

 View more
Society

Free birthday health screening to begin on Feb. 10
Companies

Mayapada’s Batam hospital to be competitive with Singapore, Malaysia, claims CEO
Archipelago

Thousands of students stage protests after college enrollment issues
Politics

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance
Regulations

Industries urge govt to stay renewables course, despite US climate retreat
Archipelago

Whirlwind damages hundreds of homes in Bekasi regency
Regulations

BPJS Kesehatan rates ‘might’ rise in 2026, health minister says
Academia

Deep freeze: Trump leaves US diplomats with little to offer Pacific
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

House slams human rights minister for 100 days of poor performance

Rp 29,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 29,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.